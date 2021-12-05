Missouri Football to play in Armed Forces Bowl Against Army

It was Bowl Selection Show Sunday around the sport of College Football today, and for the first time since 2018 – the Missouri Tigers will be playing in one.

After the Music City Bowl was cancelled last season, Mizzou will be playing their postseason game under Eli Drinkwitz in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, December 22nd against the Army Black Knights. The news was first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

Looks like Missouri in Armed Forces Bowl vs. Army, sources told @ActionNetworkHQhttps://t.co/qNeB1xqENu — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

Missouri vs. Army in Armed Forces Bowl, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ



Live updates of every bowl matchup. Follow along here:https://t.co/qNeB1xqENu — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 5, 2021

Mizzou Football made an official announcement moments later.

The stars at night are big & bright



See you in Fort Worth for the @ArmedForcesBowl



https://t.co/VhhQxAHKAa#MIZ pic.twitter.com/C6rUr6mtEt — Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 5, 2021

Yes, it also happens to be on the same night and night as the Braggin’ Rights game, which is unfortunate for both programs no matter how you slice it.

The bowl game will be played at 7 p.m. CST on ESPN, which is the only bowl game in College Football that night. Missouri will be the first of 13 SEC teams to play in a bowl game, getting the conference’s bowl season started.

The Armed Forces Bowl is located in Fort Worth, Texas on TCU’s campus.

Army is 8-3 on the season and is currently on a four-game winning streak. They will conclude their regular season on Saturday in the Army-Navy game on CBS — so that’s a game Missouri fans will want to pay attention to.

This will be Mizzou’s 34th bowl game appearance in program history, and their fifth since joining the SEC. A win in this game would give the Tigers their first winning season since 2018 and their first bowl win since New Year’s Day 2015 in the Citrus Bowl against Minnesota.

Quick Reaction: It is unfortunate for Missouri to get left out of the SEC’s Group of Six bowl games. However, they finished 6-6 and didn’t have the best attendance at home games this season. The bowl selections had to put Missouri somewhere, so this makes sense.

Tyler Badie told reporters after the Arkansas game that he plans to play in Missouri’s bowl game. That still seems to be the case.

Drinkwitz: Tyler Badie practiced the last two days and the staff expects him to play in the bowl game. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 5, 2021

And who will be Mizzou’s starting quarterback? Stay tuned for more updates on Rock M Nation throughout Missouri’s bowl season.