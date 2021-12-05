 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Missouri Football to play in Armed Forces Bowl Against Army

New, 8 comments

Mizzou Football did not get selected in the SEC’s Group of Six bowl games, but they’re headed to the Armed Forces Bowl against Army

By Sammy Stava
Missouri v Arkansas Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It was Bowl Selection Show Sunday around the sport of College Football today, and for the first time since 2018 – the Missouri Tigers will be playing in one.

After the Music City Bowl was cancelled last season, Mizzou will be playing their postseason game under Eli Drinkwitz in the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday, December 22nd against the Army Black Knights. The news was first reported by Action Network’s Brett McMurphy.

Mizzou Football made an official announcement moments later.

Yes, it also happens to be on the same night and night as the Braggin’ Rights game, which is unfortunate for both programs no matter how you slice it.

The bowl game will be played at 7 p.m. CST on ESPN, which is the only bowl game in College Football that night. Missouri will be the first of 13 SEC teams to play in a bowl game, getting the conference’s bowl season started.

The Armed Forces Bowl is located in Fort Worth, Texas on TCU’s campus.

Army is 8-3 on the season and is currently on a four-game winning streak. They will conclude their regular season on Saturday in the Army-Navy game on CBS — so that’s a game Missouri fans will want to pay attention to.

This will be Mizzou’s 34th bowl game appearance in program history, and their fifth since joining the SEC. A win in this game would give the Tigers their first winning season since 2018 and their first bowl win since New Year’s Day 2015 in the Citrus Bowl against Minnesota.

Quick Reaction: It is unfortunate for Missouri to get left out of the SEC’s Group of Six bowl games. However, they finished 6-6 and didn’t have the best attendance at home games this season. The bowl selections had to put Missouri somewhere, so this makes sense.

Tyler Badie told reporters after the Arkansas game that he plans to play in Missouri’s bowl game. That still seems to be the case.

And who will be Mizzou’s starting quarterback? Stay tuned for more updates on Rock M Nation throughout Missouri’s bowl season.

Next Up In Mizzou Football

Loading comments...