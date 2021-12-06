Mizzou set to face Army in bowl game, possibly with a new starting QB

It’s Bowl SZN, folks!
Well, it wasn’t pretty, but at the very least it’s happening. After 13 SEC teams qualified for bowl games, it was speculated that Mizzou would be the last team to get a spot, possibly having to fill in a non-SEC slot, despite finishing higher in the standings than more traditional draws such as Florida or South Carolina.
Instead, the Tigers will head to Texas to face off against Army West-Point in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.
The Missouri Tigers have officially accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. The #BowlForTheBrave will be played on December 22nd at 7:00CT. @MizzouFootball Ticket Link: https://t.co/IqCg8hbaar pic.twitter.com/4f2FjxOiWP— LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) December 5, 2021
That’s a rough draw for Mizzou as a whole because, as you may have heard, that’s around the same start time and the exact same date as Braggin’ Rights against Illinois. Of course, the football game might be a bit closer, but it’s tough to ask Mizzou fans to give up our yearly chance to beat Illinois.
- The status of Tyler Badie had been questioned since his post-Arkansas comments about playing in the bowl game. On Sunday night, Drinkwitz seemed to answer the question as to whether or not he would play.
Drinkwitz: Tyler Badie practiced the last two days and the staff expects him to play in the bowl game.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 5, 2021
I’m going to come out and say this is a bad idea. Badie has proven everything he can at this level, and helping Mizzou to a somewhat meaningless 7th win instead of prepping for the draft is a bit risky. But I won’t begrudge a final opportunity to see him suit up as a Tiger.
- At the Columbia Tribune, Adam Hensley gathered some reactions from the Twittersphere that acknowledge the conflict between football and basketball without seeming too upset about it. After all, one person notes, is there a good reason to watch a very good Illinois team play a very bad Missouri team?
- Also at the Tribune, the Mizzou beat sees its first proper Army preview. Ours will be up sometime in the near future so y’all can get a better idea of what they’re working with (other than the triple option.)
- Echoing Drinkwitz’s statements from the bowl announcement presser, Lila Bromberg for the KC Star writes about the “open competition” at QB, noting the stated differences between a QB competition midseason and one on an elongated schedule.
- Also tackling Mizzou’s QB competition is the Post-Dispatch’s Ben Hochman, who argues that Bazelak has run out of chances and that it’s time to see what Cook or Macon can do with the keys to the offense.
- In case you’ve really got a hankering to bet on this one, DraftKings has Missouri opening as a 3.5 point favorite which... I don’t know, that seems optimistic.
- Raise your hand if you thought the team defensive MVP for the season would be... Isaiah McGuire.
Mizzou held its team banquet last night. Tyler Badie was named team MVP and offensive player of the year. D-end Isaiah McGuire named defensive player of the year.— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 5, 2021
I certainly don’t think McGuire was bad during the season, and he definitely had his moments. But the defensive MVP? I guess I’ll leave that up to the players to decide (which they did!)
- Charles Harris has struggled during his time in the NFL, but he seems to have found some footing with the Lions, who notched their first win of the season over the Vikings yesterday.
LIONS BALL!@Charles_AO1 forced the fumble and @julian_okwara came up with the recovery!#MINvsDET | CBS | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/Wwoz4IAmXc— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 5, 2021
- Rough day for #TigerStyle, which dropped its first dual of the year to No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-16. The Tigers did salvage the day by taking down No. 17 Northern Iowa, however.
- Mizzou Swim & Dive waltzed (dove?) into Missouri state this weekend and set 13 pool records while sweeping their cross-state rivals away.
