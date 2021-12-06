Mizzou set to face Army in bowl game, possibly with a new starting QB

It’s Bowl SZN, folks!

Well, it wasn’t pretty, but at the very least it’s happening. After 13 SEC teams qualified for bowl games, it was speculated that Mizzou would be the last team to get a spot, possibly having to fill in a non-SEC slot, despite finishing higher in the standings than more traditional draws such as Florida or South Carolina.

Instead, the Tigers will head to Texas to face off against Army West-Point in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl.

The Missouri Tigers have officially accepted an invitation to play in the 2021 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. The #BowlForTheBrave will be played on December 22nd at 7:00CT. @MizzouFootball Ticket Link: https://t.co/IqCg8hbaar pic.twitter.com/4f2FjxOiWP — LM Armed Forces Bowl (@ArmedForcesBowl) December 5, 2021

That’s a rough draw for Mizzou as a whole because, as you may have heard, that’s around the same start time and the exact same date as Braggin’ Rights against Illinois. Of course, the football game might be a bit closer, but it’s tough to ask Mizzou fans to give up our yearly chance to beat Illinois.

The status of Tyler Badie had been questioned since his post-Arkansas comments about playing in the bowl game. On Sunday night, Drinkwitz seemed to answer the question as to whether or not he would play.

Drinkwitz: Tyler Badie practiced the last two days and the staff expects him to play in the bowl game. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 5, 2021

I’m going to come out and say this is a bad idea. Badie has proven everything he can at this level, and helping Mizzou to a somewhat meaningless 7th win instead of prepping for the draft is a bit risky. But I won’t begrudge a final opportunity to see him suit up as a Tiger.

Raise your hand if you thought the team defensive MVP for the season would be... Isaiah McGuire.

Mizzou held its team banquet last night. Tyler Badie was named team MVP and offensive player of the year. D-end Isaiah McGuire named defensive player of the year. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 5, 2021

I certainly don’t think McGuire was bad during the season, and he definitely had his moments. But the defensive MVP? I guess I’ll leave that up to the players to decide (which they did!)