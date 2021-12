SEC vs the Spread: Opening Odds for Bowl Games

Whether or not you like sports betting, knowing where Vegas stands on any given contest should give you a clear picture on how things are expected to go. Our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have released the early odds on some bowl matchups, including everyone in the SEC who is going bowling:

December 22nd — Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Army West Point vs Missouri Tigers

Favored: Army (-3.5)

Over / Under: 60.5

December 23rd — Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Florida Gators vs UCF Golden Knights

Favored: Florida (-7)

Over / Under: 56.5

December 28th — TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Auburn Tigers vs Houston Cougars

Favored: Auburn (-3)

Over / Under: 52

December 28th — AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Texas Tech Red Raiders

Favored: Mississippi State (-9)

Over / Under: 60

December 31st — Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Alabama Crimson Tide vs Cincinnati Bearcats

Favored: Alabama (-13.5)

Over / Under: 58.5

December 31st — Capitol One Orange Bowl

Georgia Bulldogs vs Michigan Wolverines

Favored: Georgia (-7.5)

Over / Under: 43.5

January 1st — All State Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss Rebels vs Baylor Bears

Favored: Ole Miss (-2)

Over / Under: 51

January 1st — VRBO Citrus Bowl

Kentucky Wildcats vs Iowa Hawkeyes

Favored: Iowa (-1.5)

Over / Under: 45

We’re still waiting on the odds on a few games.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl — South Carolina va North Carolina on December 30th

Transperfect Music City Bowl — Tennessee vs Purdue on December 30th

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl — Texas A&M vs Wake Forest on December 31st

Outback Bowl — Arkansas vs Penn State on January 1st

TaxAct Texas Bowl — LSU vs Kansas State on January 4st

We’ll update when those odds are released.