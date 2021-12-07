PODCAST: PANIC BUTTON PRESSED.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou is ranked really low in NET rankings. Can they make up any ground they have lost? Or is this team almost cause? Sam and Matt are here to talk realistically about Cuonzo and his team.

Should Cuonzo be back? The guys’ answer may surprise you.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:06 - Welcome to another episode of Dive Cuts! Let’s get to it.

01:06 - 06:12 - Recapping recent events a little bit here.

06:12 - 15:00 - Let’s talk about shooting the basketball and the offense.

15:00 - 31:00 - Cuonzo switched up some of the roster usage since we last had a podcast.

31:00 - 38:19 - Back to recapping some of the recent games.

38:19 - 50:50 - Mizzou is 4-3 with some tough games to come. Let’s talk about the upcoming games.

50:50 - 01:05:04 - What would need to change to make Matt and Sam feel better about the season thus far?

01:05:04 - 50:03 - Back to talking about the schedule coming soon. It ain’t easy. Matt and Sam plan on recording on non-game Monday’s moving forward. So, look around on Tuesdays for Dive Cuts releases.

50:03 - END - Wrapping up! Thanks for listening. And let’s hope this team gets it’s crap figured out soon. Amen.

