MBB Game Thread: Mizzou vs Eastern Illinois

The Tigers face Eastern Illinois in desperate need of a win

By Kortay Vincent
After another tough loss to Liberty last week, the Tigers are in desperate need of a rebound. Can Kobe Brown lead them in a bounce back victory, or will the Tigers hit another early season low with another home defeat?

The Details

Opponent: Panthers (2-7)

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou, -18.5

Where To Watch: SEC Network + | ESPN +

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will lead the Tigers in scoring?
  3. Will the Tigers eclipse 25 points by halftime?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

