MBB Game Thread: Mizzou vs Eastern Illinois

After another tough loss to Liberty last week, the Tigers are in desperate need of a rebound. Can Kobe Brown lead them in a bounce back victory, or will the Tigers hit another early season low with another home defeat?
7 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
SECN+
The Details
Opponent: Panthers (2-7)
Time: 7:00 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, Missouri
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou, -18.5
Where To Watch: SEC Network + | ESPN +
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Five Questions!
- Will the Tigers cover?
- Who will lead the Tigers in scoring?
- Will the Tigers eclipse 25 points by halftime?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
