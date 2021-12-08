Tyler Badie and Harrison Mevis land on First Team-All SEC, Aijha Blackwell named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Awards SZN.

On Thursday night, Tyler Badie will find out if he wins the Doak Walker Award during the College Football Awards show on ESPN. Before that happens, he’s already racked up another postseason honor.

Badie, Mizzou’s all-time leading rusher, the SEC’s leading rusher this season, and the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year — has landed on the First Team All-SEC the league announced on Tuesday.

Badie rushed for 1,604 yards this season with a total of 14 touchdowns on the ground.

According to Dave Matter, Badie became the first Mizzou running back to land on a first team all-conference list since Henry Josey back in the Big 12.

Tyler Badie is Mizzou's first 1st-team all-conference running back since Henry Josey was 1st-team All-Big 12 in 2011 (both coaches & AP)



Marcus Murphy was 1st-team All-SEC in 2014 (coaches & AP) but in the all-purpose category. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) December 7, 2021

Joining Badie on First Team All-SEC is Kicker Harrison Mevis, who should 100 percent be a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, but is not. Mevis was 20-22 on field goals this season and a perfect 40-40 on extra points.

It’s hard to imagine where Mizzou Football would be this season WITHOUT Badie and Mevis.

Center Michael Maietti, who will be going to a bowl game for this first time in his career — has landed on the Second Team All-SEC.

Congrats to all three as Mizzou was well represented!

Moving on to Mizzou Women’s Basketball, junior guard Aijha Blackwell was named SEC’s Co-Player of the Week!

Blackwell had 16 points and 15 rebounds in their 79-46 win over SIUE, plus 20 points and 16 rebounds in their only loss of the season at No. 5 Baylor.

The Mizzou women gathered three receiving votes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll and have another HUGE test on the road at Missouri State on Friday night.

And Mizzou Men’s Basketball did what they needed to do last night in a 72-44 win over Eastern Illinois. Amari Davis led the team with 15 points and the Tigers improved to 5-4 on the season.

Took care of business pic.twitter.com/PIyiyptqhO — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) December 8, 2021

Obviously, you can’t take too much from a game like this — but there were some things to like. Kobe Brown had another double-double performance, Anton Brookshire built some confidence with a solid game, and Trevon Brazile played some solid minutes in his college debut. Much more from Sam Snelling coming up later in his Study Hall.

Up next: Border War. Enough Said.

M-I-Z! Onto the links.

Game Story from Eric Blum: Mizzou basketball dominates Eastern Illinois 72-44 in Border War tune-up

A couple of interesting postgame quotes/notes from Cuonzo...Jarron Coleman hasn’t been meeting team expectations and Trevon Brazile would have been a starter if healthy.

"Just not meeting team expectations," Cuonzo Martin says of Jarron Coleman not playing. "We'll see" when asked if he will play vs Kansas. — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) December 8, 2021

Cuonzo Martin says he thought Trevon Brazile could have been a starter early this season if he hadn't gotten injured. — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) December 8, 2021

Former Mizzou Tight End Messiah Swinson has announced that he is transferring to Arizona State. Good luck in Tempe, Messiah!

Former Mizzou linebacker Zaviar Gooden has landed a coaching job in the SEC.

Zaviar Gooden, assistant football sports performance coach at USC and a former Mizzou linebacker, is expected to be a strength coach on Flint's staff, per a source, which @ChrisGordy reported earlier today. Gooden also interned at Notre Dame in spring 2018. #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 7, 2021

KC Sports Network will be putting together a Border War watch party

Here’s some Mizzou and SEC Football attendance numbers from Gabe DeArmond:

Ran #Mizzou home attendance numbers:



2021: 46516 per game, 325,612 total



2019: 54159 per game, 379,113 total



Total drop of 14.1% from 2019, the last year with full capacity allowed. Nationally, attendance was down 6.5% overall.



SEC attendance was down 0.5% overall — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) December 6, 2021

Here’s some Mizzou commitment rankings on the updated Rivals250

Luther Burden is now the No. 5 player in America and Sam Horn is No. 67. #Mizzou commits Tavorus Jones and Isaac Thompson both in the top 200 as well in the new @Rivals rankings https://t.co/eXD2AjHav4 — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) December 7, 2021

Max Whisner with Aidan Shaw

Former teammates and future MU Tigers! pic.twitter.com/nB4PTfIg5B — Kellypollard (@Kellypo26208252) December 8, 2021