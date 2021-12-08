 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyler Badie and Harrison Mevis land on First Team-All SEC, Aijha Blackwell named SEC Co-Player of the Week

Mizzou Links for Wednesday, December 8

By Sammy Stava

Awards SZN.

On Thursday night, Tyler Badie will find out if he wins the Doak Walker Award during the College Football Awards show on ESPN. Before that happens, he’s already racked up another postseason honor.

Badie, Mizzou’s all-time leading rusher, the SEC’s leading rusher this season, and the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year — has landed on the First Team All-SEC the league announced on Tuesday.

Badie rushed for 1,604 yards this season with a total of 14 touchdowns on the ground.

According to Dave Matter, Badie became the first Mizzou running back to land on a first team all-conference list since Henry Josey back in the Big 12.

Joining Badie on First Team All-SEC is Kicker Harrison Mevis, who should 100 percent be a finalist for the Lou Groza Award, but is not. Mevis was 20-22 on field goals this season and a perfect 40-40 on extra points.

It’s hard to imagine where Mizzou Football would be this season WITHOUT Badie and Mevis.

Center Michael Maietti, who will be going to a bowl game for this first time in his career — has landed on the Second Team All-SEC.

Congrats to all three as Mizzou was well represented!

Moving on to Mizzou Women’s Basketball, junior guard Aijha Blackwell was named SEC’s Co-Player of the Week!

Blackwell had 16 points and 15 rebounds in their 79-46 win over SIUE, plus 20 points and 16 rebounds in their only loss of the season at No. 5 Baylor.

The Mizzou women gathered three receiving votes in this week’s AP Top 25 poll and have another HUGE test on the road at Missouri State on Friday night.

And Mizzou Men’s Basketball did what they needed to do last night in a 72-44 win over Eastern Illinois. Amari Davis led the team with 15 points and the Tigers improved to 5-4 on the season.

Obviously, you can’t take too much from a game like this — but there were some things to like. Kobe Brown had another double-double performance, Anton Brookshire built some confidence with a solid game, and Trevon Brazile played some solid minutes in his college debut. Much more from Sam Snelling coming up later in his Study Hall.

Up next: Border War. Enough Said.

M-I-Z! Onto the links.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Columbia Daily Tribune)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

  • A couple of interesting postgame quotes/notes from Cuonzo...Jarron Coleman hasn’t been meeting team expectations and Trevon Brazile would have been a starter if healthy.
  • Former Mizzou Tight End Messiah Swinson has announced that he is transferring to Arizona State. Good luck in Tempe, Messiah!
  • Former Mizzou linebacker Zaviar Gooden has landed a coaching job in the SEC.
  • KC Sports Network will be putting together a Border War watch party
  • Here’s some Mizzou and SEC Football attendance numbers from Gabe DeArmond:
  • Here’s some Mizzou commitment rankings on the updated Rivals250
  • Max Whisner with Aidan Shaw
  If you're looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link:
  If you're looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV:
    (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

