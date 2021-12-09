Tyler Badie and Harrison Mevis Earn Some All-American Honors

More Badie, more Mevis.
On Wednesday, multiple media outlets announced their All-Conference teams for the College Football season. So, which Mizzou players appeared on a lot of the lists? You guessed it — Tyler Badie and Harrison Mevis. And the postseason honors keep rolling in.
On CBS/247 Sports, Tyler Badie made their list as a Second Team All-American.
No. 1️⃣ is - #MIZ pic.twitter.com/HcTahnBnKL— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 8, 2021
Meanwhile, on The Action Network and ($$) The Athletic, Harrison Mevis has landed on their First Team All-American list.
@kickerhmevis6 lands on a pair of First Team All-America list #MIZ pic.twitter.com/bHhfs5oFev— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 8, 2021
From The Athletic, on Mevis:
“Harrison Mevis and his brother Andrew, who kicks for Iowa State, have combined to make 38 of 42 field goal attempts this year. Harrison has been particularly prolific from long range, making all three kicks of at least 50 yards — including a 56-yarder to force overtime at Boston College — and 11 of 13 from 40-49. He’s also 40-for-40 on PATs.”
And from the AP All-SEC; Tyler Badie (the only unanimous selection other than Jameson Williams) Harrison Mevis, and Mike Maietti have all landed on their first team.
This crew racks up another set of All-SEC honors #MIZ pic.twitter.com/YFb7nMIVWx— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 8, 2021
Coming up on ESPN tonight, stay tuned to see if Tyler Badie can win the Doak Walker Award during the College Football Awards Show. He will have to beat out Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III to do so.
M-I-Z! Onto the links.
Yesterday at Rock M
- Study Hall: Mizzou 72, Eastern Illinois 44, from Sam Snelling
- Aaron Dryden writes on Army’s Triple Option and How Missouri Can Stop It
More Links:
(STLToday)
- From Dave Matter: Mizzou’s Tyler Badie, Alabama’s Jameson Williams earn unanimous AP All-SEC honors
- From Benjamin Hochman: Like so many Mizzou fans, the legendary Johnny Roland appreciates what makes Badie great
(KCStar)
- Mizzou Tigers running back Tyler Badie is unanimous is AP All-SEC first team selection, writes Lila Bromberg
- From Lila Bromberg: ‘The Marcus miracle run’: How Denmon took over Mizzou Tigers’ 2012 win over KU (ku*)
(Columbia Missourian)
- From Anthony Kirstensen: Fans reflect as Missouri, Kansas (kansas*) Border War resumes
- From the staff: Tigers put 3 on AP All-SEC first team; Alabama QB, LB are players of year
(Miscellaneous/Tweets)
- Luther Burden will be in COMO this weekend......just saying.
home this weekend— luther (@lutherburden3) December 9, 2021
- Hmm...not sure I completely agree on this, DRF....but she had an important follow up.
Missouri AD Desiree Reed-Francois on CFP expansion: “Being in the Southeastern Conference, four is fine.”— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 8, 2021
I should note that this was a bit tongue-in-cheek. Reed-Francois followed up by saying that if the playoff expands, 12 is a good number. https://t.co/kdjeOepxXK— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 8, 2021
- Congrats to Carlo Lopez on being named SEC Diver of the Week, and Grant Bochenski, the SEC Freshman of the Week. The Mizzou Men’s Swimming and Diving team currently ranks ninth in the country!
The awards just keep on comin’ #MIZ pic.twitter.com/MOzkLibG7u— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) December 8, 2021
- Here’s a look at some impressive stats from Haley Troup!
Taking care of the basketball.#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/jUF6rW3rN8— Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) December 8, 2021
- Keegan Good, a midfielder from Parkville, Missouri has officially signed with the women’s soccer team. Welcome to Mizzou, Keegan!
We got a good one!@keeganmgood is officially a ‼️#TakeTheStairs ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/GHbtFFWTQZ— Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) December 8, 2021
- Vote for former Mizzou Football Tiger Charles Harris to the Pro Bowl!
Another putting up numbers in the league #ProBowlVote @Charles_AO1 with a RT #MIZ pic.twitter.com/nxbKBFTTQt— Mizzou Football (@MizzouFootball) December 8, 2021
- Congrats to former Mizzou linebacker Jamal Brooks, who has declared for the NFL Draft at South Alabama
Former Mizzou LB Jamal Brooks declares for NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/lCiNXWLWKU— Max Baker (@maxbaker_15) December 8, 2021
- Former Mizzou wide receiver, and Jeremy Maclin’s cousin, Jay Maclin, has announced that he is transferring to North Texas — which was his first offer. Good luck at UNT, Ja’Mori!
GMG ✅ #committed pic.twitter.com/J0uOXf6bUJ— Ja’Mori Maclin (@jaymaclin2x) December 8, 2021
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!
- If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.
(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Loading comments...