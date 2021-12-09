 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tyler Badie and Harrison Mevis Earn Some All-American Honors

Mizzou Links for Thursday, December 9

By Sammy Stava

More Badie, more Mevis.

On Wednesday, multiple media outlets announced their All-Conference teams for the College Football season. So, which Mizzou players appeared on a lot of the lists? You guessed it — Tyler Badie and Harrison Mevis. And the postseason honors keep rolling in.

On CBS/247 Sports, Tyler Badie made their list as a Second Team All-American.

Meanwhile, on The Action Network and ($$) The Athletic, Harrison Mevis has landed on their First Team All-American list.

From The Athletic, on Mevis:

“Harrison Mevis and his brother Andrew, who kicks for Iowa State, have combined to make 38 of 42 field goal attempts this year. Harrison has been particularly prolific from long range, making all three kicks of at least 50 yards — including a 56-yarder to force overtime at Boston College — and 11 of 13 from 40-49. He’s also 40-for-40 on PATs.”

And from the AP All-SEC; Tyler Badie (the only unanimous selection other than Jameson Williams) Harrison Mevis, and Mike Maietti have all landed on their first team.

Coming up on ESPN tonight, stay tuned to see if Tyler Badie can win the Doak Walker Award during the College Football Awards Show. He will have to beat out Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III to do so.

M-I-Z! Onto the links.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

  • Luther Burden will be in COMO this weekend......just saying.
  • Hmm...not sure I completely agree on this, DRF....but she had an important follow up.
  • Congrats to Carlo Lopez on being named SEC Diver of the Week, and Grant Bochenski, the SEC Freshman of the Week. The Mizzou Men’s Swimming and Diving team currently ranks ninth in the country!
  • Here’s a look at some impressive stats from Haley Troup!
  • Keegan Good, a midfielder from Parkville, Missouri has officially signed with the women’s soccer team. Welcome to Mizzou, Keegan!
  • Vote for former Mizzou Football Tiger Charles Harris to the Pro Bowl!
  • Congrats to former Mizzou linebacker Jamal Brooks, who has declared for the NFL Draft at South Alabama
  • Former Mizzou wide receiver, and Jeremy Maclin’s cousin, Jay Maclin, has announced that he is transferring to North Texas — which was his first offer. Good luck at UNT, Ja’Mori!

