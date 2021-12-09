PODCAST: MIZZOU WILL PLAY A BRANCH OF THE MILITARY.

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Rock M Nation writer Parker Gillam. With BK out on wedding duties, Parker joins Nate to chat about the upcoming bowl game against Army.

The guys also go in depth about the College Football Playoff selection, college coaches, and recruiting.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:17: Welcome! With BK out we have Rock M Nation beat writer Parker Gillam! Welcome Parker.

01:17 - 11:50: Doing what we do best. Starting with the bad. People have left.

11:50 - 17:20: Mizzou has three All-SEC team dudes!

17:20 - 40:30: Mizzou is in a freaking bowl game and they face a branch of the military. And Badie will play!? AND THE QB POSITION IS OPEN?!

40:30 - 53:20: Disappointments from the year.

53:20 - 54:38: Looking into the future of this roster.

54:38 - 59:20: A brief preview of this next season.

59:20 - 1:07:20: Hey, that is it! MIZ!

1:07:20 - END: Hey, that is it! MIZ!

