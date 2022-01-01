New Years Day College GameDay: info, what to watch, predictions

Happy 2022, everyone!

2021 was a bumpy year for a lot of people, including many at Missouri. Eli Drinkwitz continued his hot streak in recruiting throughout the year, as Brandon Kiley recapped here, but the season was rocky from the start and they finished playing a lot of young players and losing to Army in a Bowl game. Mizzou Men’s Basketball was ranked 10th in the country in February, slipped down the stretch of the season, saw a massive amount of roster turnover, and... well, things have not gone well to start the season.

While Mizzou revenue sports have struggled, the non-revenue sports have been improving and in some cases being downright outstanding. With the upset of top-ranked South Carolina still dancing through our minds, Mizzou Women’s Basketball is off to an 12-2 start and have their eyes set on getting back into the NCAA tournament after missing the last few years and having to settle for the WNIT. Mizzou Wrestling continues to be elite with just two close losses to top 10 opponents to an otherwise unblemished record.

Volleyball is rebuilding, Soccer got better, and a promising Gymnastics season is about to get started. Baseball is attempting a reset after a tough spring last year, while Softball is trying to build up on their breakout season. So here’s to 2022 being better all the way around over 2021. In sports and the rest.

The College Football playoffs being on New Years Eve kinda take a lot of the fun away from New Years Day Bowling, but it’s NYD, 2021 is gone, we might be a little hungover, and there’s a long day of watching sports and rehydrating ahead of us so lets get to it!

Last Nights Action

Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Georgia 34, Michigan 11

SEC it is, eh?

All below Odds are courtesy of DraftKing’s Sportsbook.

College GameDay Watch List Football Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Football Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Penn State Arkansas (21) 2.5 48.5 ESPN2 12:00 PM Oklahoma State (9) Notre Dame (5) 1 45.5 ESPN 12:00 PM Iowa (15) Kentucky (22) 3 44 ABC 4:00 PM Utah (11) Ohio State (6) 4 64 ESPN 7:45 PM Baylor (7) Ole Miss (8) 1 57 ESPN Basketball Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM West Virginia Texas (17) 8.5 121.5 ESPNU 1:00 PM Baylor (1) 7.5 Iowa State (8) 149.5 ESPNU 1:00 PM Villanova (22) 1.5 Seton Hall (15) 134.5 FS1 2:00 PM Providence (21) DePaul FOX 4:00 PM George Mason Kansas (6) 19.5 145.5 ESPN+ PPD Duke (2) Notre Dame PPD Gonzaga (4) Loyola Marymount PPD Arizona State UCLA (5) PPD Oklahoma State Texas Tech (25)

RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.