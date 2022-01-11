Start the statue plans: Gary Pinkel is a CFB Hall of Famer

Anyone know a good statue designer?

We all knew it was coming, but it feels good to have the matter officially on the record.

Just over six years after he officially retired from his position as Missouri’s head football coach, Gary Pinkel is officially headed to the College Football Hall of Fame.

It’s not hyperbole to say this is a historic moment for the Mizzou program. The Tigers haven’t had anyone affiliated elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in almost 20 years.

Pinkel’s enshrinement will be the first for an MU coach or player since cornerback Roger Wehrli was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003. Pinkel will join Don Faurot, Frank Broyles, Bill Roper, Dan Devine and Jim Phelan as former Missouri coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame. Pinkel is the 13th former Tigers coach or player to be inducted.

There’s no doubt the honor is well-deserved. During his 15-year tenure in Columbia, Pinkel led the Tigers to more bowl games than the program had been to in the 28 years prior. He also led Missouri to five division championships, including three Big 12 North titles from 2007 to 2010 and back-to-back SEC East titles in 2013 and 2014. That’s not even beginning to mention his career at Toledo, where he remains the all-time winningest head coach. Just bonus stuff, no big deal.

It’s long been a joke-but-not-really in Mizzou circles that Pinkel will one day have a statue outside of Faurot Field, and now it feels like the campaign can begin in earnest.

Earlier today, one of Pinkel's longtime colleagues tells me, "Now he needs to have a statue out in front of that stadium." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 10, 2022

Like... yeah, that’s an obvious call.

To celebrate the occasion, Mizzou Football posted a quick highlight reel of Pinkel’s biggest moments, including his introductory press conference and moments from his biggest bowl wins.

Great, now I’m crying again.

