PODCAST: THEY DID BETTER BASKETBALL AND WON!

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. What a big time win for Cuonzo Martin and the Mizzou Tigers against top-20 ranked Alabama. Kobe Brown was huge in the win and we are starting to wonder, is this team settling into their roster?

Up next for Mizzou? A road trip to a struggling but dangerous Arkansas team.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 19:13 - Welcome to another episode of Dive Cuts. Mizzou beat #15 ranked Alabama! What a win. Let’s get right into recapping the game.

19:13 - 21:12 - Did we see a glimmer of what Cuonzo saw when he was crafting this roster? And will this become a trend or an outlier?

21:12 - 34:23 - Next up for Mizzou? At Arkansas. Let’s talk about them.

34:23 - 50:23 - So how can Missouri prove that the Alabama win is more than just an outlier game? The guys talk about the upcoming games, what Mizzou needs to do to prove the doubters wrong, and discuss some of the teams they’ll face throughout the SEC.

50:23 - END - Wrapping it up. Some interesting games ahead for Mizzou. Thanks for sticking with us and let’s see if Mizzou can turn this Bama win into a trend. MIZ!

