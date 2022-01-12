GP Meets with Local Media, Overwhelmed by Induction into HOF

I LOVE GP, y’all. What a guy. What a work ethic. What a great coach, inspiring so many. And now, what a worthy addition to this year’s class of the College Football Hall of Fame.

The latest from the great John Darkow at @CoMissourian pic.twitter.com/fJZ3VOGo0u — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 12, 2022

In case you’ve forgotten, Pinkel won more games than any previous coach at Mizzou or Toledo. He led the Tigers to 10 bowls and four conference championship games in two different conferences, and twice was thisclose to leading MIzzou to a national championship game. But still, he told a group of reporters and friends/family at Shakespeare’s on Tuesday afternoon, he wasn’t sure it’d be enough to get him in.

Former #mizzou football coach Gary Pinkel shares his appreciation to all his players, assistant coaches, former AD Mike Alden, friends and family for the College Football Hall of Fame honor. ⁦@gpmade_⁩ ⁦@MizzouFootball⁩ pic.twitter.com/WVBv8YptIb — Rod Smith (@RodKRCG13) January 11, 2022

From the St. Louis Post-Dispatch’s Dave Matter, who has a close relationship with GP after working with him on the 100 Yard Journey.

“It wasn’t because I didn’t believe in me or myself,” Pinkel said Tuesday at Shakespeare’s Pizza on the south side of Columbia, where he visited with friends, family and media. “First of all, I don’t spend a lot of time thinking about it. I don’t wake up every day going, ‘Oh gosh, I want to be in the Hall of Fame.’ I just didn’t really think I was going to get in. Then all of a sudden the box was there.” “That whole day,” he added [talking about how he found out by a package he’d received on his doorstep], “every 20 minutes I had tears coming down.”

From Lila Bromberg over at the KC Star, after speaking with former AD Mike Alden at lunch:

“Certainly there’s no question the wins and losses speak for themselves,” said Mike Alden, who served as Missouri’s athletic director from from 1998-2015. “... But I think that if you take a look only at all the wins, you’re missing the picture of what built all that, and that’s why he deserves to be a Hall of Famer.”

Also from her article, which is long and frankly, delightful:

Pinkel’s approach in building the Missouri program revolved around systems, something he picked up from James and also instilled at Toledo. One system for player development: How do you make players stronger, faster, more mentally tough, etc. — to the point at which the seniors become extensions of assistant coaches. Another for organization: How do you practice and prepare. Another for academic responsibilities. And so on and so forth. “It’s my job to make sure daily as I’m watching all these things happen that we correct things and we praise things,” Pinkel said. “We correct things and praise things every day. That’s what I did.”

A few former Pinkel players shared their love for their coach:

Congratulations @GaryPinkel words can’t explain the impact you had on everyone who crossed path with you from the players, coaches, administration and faculty. You deserve it. https://t.co/t2vWvlYyhM — Jacquies Smith (@Jachalp3) January 11, 2022

Congrats my guy! Now slap hands and text me back! I’m trying to start a committee so we can get you a statue outside the stadium and for you to let me have your boat for memorial weekend! @GaryPinkel https://t.co/s6MBJl4DCh pic.twitter.com/bkwHmMJNVH — L'Damian Washington (@LWashington_2) January 11, 2022

Football

Mizzou tight end Niko Hea is no longer on the team's roster. I'm told he's medically retiring. That position group will be very different in 2022.



Also, slot WR Barrett Banister is returning for 2022. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 11, 2022

Haha. But also, Michael Wayne Bratton, this is just wrong.

This is awesome. Way to use your abilities for good, Chad.

Mizzou LB Chad Bailey backing a great local cause. NIL at work. https://t.co/aSAeMTvSrm — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 12, 2022

Also, Mizzou could use definitely this on the roster:

Nathaniel Peat - Columbia native who has a Mizzou offer - led the Pac-12 in kickoff return yardage this season at Stanford. Averaged 24.6 yards per return. MU hasn't had a full-time KOR guy hit that average since Marcus Murphy in 2014. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 11, 2022

Hoops

Updated ESPN NCAA Women’s bracketology Missouri #8 seed vs #9 Northwestern in Spokane — Tom Orf (@MU4124) January 12, 2022

Way to go, AB!!

Other Mizzou Sports

Way to go, TigerStyle!

Rachel Blunt, a Missouri native who previously served as the Deputy Athletic Director/Administration and Senior Woman Administrator at Central Michigan, has been added to the Mizzou Athletic Department as a member of the senior leadership team and oversee Mizzou’s holistic student-athlete championship experience. According to MUTigers.com:

She will have administrative oversight of all student-athlete facing departments, including academics, career and leadership development (Mizzou Made), nutrition, sports medicine and strength and conditioning.

Good point, Larissa.

Softball too! Yes, volunteer can coach but the school can’t pay medical expenses if they get hit with a ball at practice. Can’t recruit off campus. Can’t get tickets to home sporting events. @ncaa #MakesNoSense https://t.co/Q278RWGeNr — Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) January 12, 2022

This is cool.

Congrats to Mizzou commit, Riley Buckley.

Congrats to 2022 signee Riley Buckley on be named North Carolina @Gatorade Player of The Year two years in a row!!



Buckley also picked up @PrepVolleyball high school First Team All-American honors. #MIZ pic.twitter.com/VBJHPqtI3t — Mizzou Volleyball (@MizzouVB) January 11, 2022

It’s Meet Week for Mizzou Gymnastics! In a battle of ranked teams, no. 7 Mizzou will face no. 6 LSU at 7pm on Friday. It’s a Pink Out! If you haven’t checked out the Tiger tumblers yet, this would be a great opportunity to see them in action!

Former Mizzou Players in the Wild

Dru and the SkyForce beat the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday night, 103-93. Dru had a MUCH better night in his 32 minutes starting. Dru was 6-13 shooting (2-4 from three), with 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TO, and 3 PF. He also had the second highest +/- on the team at a +13.

and the SkyForce beat the Salt Lake City Stars on Monday night, 103-93. Dru had a MUCH better night in his 32 minutes starting. Dru was 6-13 shooting (2-4 from three), with 8 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 2 TO, and 3 PF. He also had the second highest +/- on the team at a +13. Tilly and the Magic got blown out by the Capital City Go-Gos 132-95 on Tuesday evening. In Tilly’s 20 minutes starting, he had 10 points on 3-4 shooting, with 3 REB, 3 AST, and 6 PF. If I’m not mistaken, this if the first time Tilly has fouled out all season.

and the Magic got blown out by the Capital City Go-Gos 132-95 on Tuesday evening. In Tilly’s 20 minutes starting, he had 10 points on 3-4 shooting, with 3 REB, 3 AST, and 6 PF. If I’m not mistaken, this if the first time Tilly has fouled out all season. Quin Snyder ’s Utah Jazz took on the Pistons on Monday and lost, 116-126, just their 13th loss of the season. Jordan Clarkson played 28 minutes and scored 16 points on 6-11 shooting (4-9 from 3) with 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TO, and 1 PF.

’s Utah Jazz took on the Pistons on Monday and lost, 116-126, just their 13th loss of the season. played 28 minutes and scored 16 points on 6-11 shooting (4-9 from 3) with 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 4 TO, and 1 PF. Exciting news for Tyler Badie!

Jordan Thompson representing Tyler Badie. He’s been working with him with his NIL deals this past fall l, also represents former Missouri safety Josh Bledsoe https://t.co/7up4BFH1t7 — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 11, 2022

