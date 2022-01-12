Game Thread: Missouri vs. Arkansas

Missouri 43 | Arkansas 87
Final
First Half Notes
- Arkansas starts out hot from the field in addition to some aggressive defense. An early 7-0 run forces a Martin timeout.
- The Razorbacks are all over the glass and shooting 77.8% overall. Mizzou’s turnovers and poor looks at the basket have led to a sizable deficit.
- JD Notae with 9 early points, a hot start from one of the nation’s most prolific scorers is not what Mizzou wanted.
- A 7 minute scoring drought is also not what they needed.
- A fast break turnover leading to an Arkansas open dunk symbolizes the first half for Mizzou.
- DaJuan Gordon breaks the scoring drought with two free throws!
- Chris Lykes proving to be too much for Anton Brookshire to handle.
- A 9th Missouri turnover takes us into the under 8.
- Very stagnant offense. Nothing looks fluid and its leading to this offensive showing.
- Arkansas winning every hustle play as well.
- UNTIL TREVON BRAZILE HAD A CRAZY CHASEDOWN BLOCK ON JAYLIN WILLIAMS.
Second Half Notes
- Turnovers continue to be a trend in the second half.
- Razorbacks continue to look like they are on a different level than Mizzou, rest of the half seems to be a formality.
8 p.m.
Fayetteville, Ark.
The Details
Opponent: Arkansas (10-5, 0-3)
Time: 8:00 p.m. CT
Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +14.0
Where To Watch: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Five Questions!
- Will the Tigers cover?
- Who will be the leading scorer outside of Brown?
- How many points will Amari Davis have in his return?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
