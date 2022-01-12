 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Missouri vs. Arkansas

New, 44 comments

The Tigers look to build off of their win over Alabama in Fayetteville.

By Parker Gillam
NCAA Basketball: Alabama at Missouri Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Missouri 43 | Arkansas 87

Final

First Half Notes

  • Arkansas starts out hot from the field in addition to some aggressive defense. An early 7-0 run forces a Martin timeout.
  • The Razorbacks are all over the glass and shooting 77.8% overall. Mizzou’s turnovers and poor looks at the basket have led to a sizable deficit.
  • JD Notae with 9 early points, a hot start from one of the nation’s most prolific scorers is not what Mizzou wanted.
  • A 7 minute scoring drought is also not what they needed.
  • A fast break turnover leading to an Arkansas open dunk symbolizes the first half for Mizzou.
  • DaJuan Gordon breaks the scoring drought with two free throws!
  • Chris Lykes proving to be too much for Anton Brookshire to handle.
  • A 9th Missouri turnover takes us into the under 8.
  • Very stagnant offense. Nothing looks fluid and its leading to this offensive showing.
  • Arkansas winning every hustle play as well.
  • UNTIL TREVON BRAZILE HAD A CRAZY CHASEDOWN BLOCK ON JAYLIN WILLIAMS.

Second Half Notes

  • Turnovers continue to be a trend in the second half.
  • Razorbacks continue to look like they are on a different level than Mizzou, rest of the half seems to be a formality.

The Details

Opponent: Arkansas (10-5, 0-3)

Time: 8:00 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, AR

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +14.0

Where To Watch: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer outside of Brown?
  3. How many points will Amari Davis have in his return?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...