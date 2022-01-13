 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Woof. That was bad.

Mizzou Links for Thursday, January 13

By Sammy Stava

Facing a desperate team on the road in conference play?

Yeah, that doesn’t sound ideal. Well, that’s what Mizzou had to deal with in Fayeteville yesterday — and it was U-G-L-Y.

Coming off the big upset win over then No. 15 Alabama on Saturday, you would have hoped to see, at the very least, a competitive game take place to show signs of legitimate progress.

None of that took place at Bud Walton Arena. 87-43 happened, the worst margin of loss for Mizzou under Cuonzo Martin.

Again, Missouri didn’t even have to win this one, but last night’s performance made it even more clear that the win over Alabama is looking like a major outlier.

This Tweet from Matt Watkins unfortunately says it all — just don’t let Kobe Brown beat you.

Honestly, there’s just not much to say about this game. It was a disaster, but I guess they just need to move on to Saturday at home against Texas A&M? I don’t know, it’s all they can do at this point.

Sam Snelling will attempt to do a Study Hall coming up later.

Perhaps Some Good Hoops News?

Let’s not forget, Aidan Shaw is an important piece coming in next season. On Wednesday, the four-star small forward from Stilwell, KS was named a Midwest Nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Game.

Congrats, Aidan!

On the women’s side, congrats to Averi Kroenke, who was named a nominee!

Also, Mizzou Women’s Basketball takes on No. 12 LSU on the road TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus, and it looks like Haley Troup is BACK!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

  • Here are some Mizzou Football coaching staff assignments, as Erik Link has been named to tight ends, special teams and D.J. Smith is now the linebackers and recruiting coordinator. Read more here on MUTigers.com.
  • We’re inching closer to Mizzou Softball season!
  • A former Mizzou Football grad assistant is on the move to Idaho
  • Former Mizzou soccer player Domi Richardson has re-signed with NJ/NY Gotham FC from the NWSL.
  • According to Jake Weingarten, Sean East, one of the nation’s top JUCO players has heard from Mizzou

