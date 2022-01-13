Woof. That was bad.

Facing a desperate team on the road in conference play?

Yeah, that doesn’t sound ideal. Well, that’s what Mizzou had to deal with in Fayeteville yesterday — and it was U-G-L-Y.

Coming off the big upset win over then No. 15 Alabama on Saturday, you would have hoped to see, at the very least, a competitive game take place to show signs of legitimate progress.

None of that took place at Bud Walton Arena. 87-43 happened, the worst margin of loss for Mizzou under Cuonzo Martin.

Again, Missouri didn’t even have to win this one, but last night’s performance made it even more clear that the win over Alabama is looking like a major outlier.

Saturday vs. Alabama was the second-most efficient offensive SEC game for Mizzou under Cuonzo Martin. This is shaping up to be the worst. Four days. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 13, 2022

This Tweet from Matt Watkins unfortunately says it all — just don’t let Kobe Brown beat you.

Arkansas's defensive strategy. Not a bad one pic.twitter.com/NnPGMB3FfK — Mizzou Basketball Analysis (@DataMizzou) January 13, 2022

Honestly, there’s just not much to say about this game. It was a disaster, but I guess they just need to move on to Saturday at home against Texas A&M? I don’t know, it’s all they can do at this point.

Sam Snelling will attempt to do a Study Hall coming up later.

Perhaps Some Good Hoops News?

Let’s not forget, Aidan Shaw is an important piece coming in next season. On Wednesday, the four-star small forward from Stilwell, KS was named a Midwest Nominee for the McDonald’s All-American Game.

#Mizzou signee Aidan Shaw is a regional nominee to be a Burger Boy. https://t.co/r2EfHvgIsu — #NEWZOU22 NATION (@RockMNation) January 12, 2022

Congrats, Aidan!

On the women’s side, congrats to Averi Kroenke, who was named a nominee!

Also, Mizzou Women’s Basketball takes on No. 12 LSU on the road TONIGHT at 7:00 p.m. CST on SEC Network Plus, and it looks like Haley Troup is BACK!

Onto the links. M-I-Z!

Here are some Mizzou Football coaching staff assignments, as Erik Link has been named to tight ends, special teams and D.J. Smith is now the linebackers and recruiting coordinator. Read more here on MUTigers.com.

Mizzou Football 2022 season tickets are on sale now! Get them here at MUTigers.com.

We’re inching closer to Mizzou Softball season!

A former Mizzou Football grad assistant is on the move to Idaho

Missouri GA Matt Linehan is headed to Idaho as the program's wide receiver coach, a source tells @247Sports. Linehan was the Vandals' starting QB from 2014-17 and is the program’s all-time leading passer. — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 11, 2022

Former Mizzou soccer player Domi Richardson has re-signed with NJ/NY Gotham FC from the NWSL.

According to Jake Weingarten, Sean East, one of the nation’s top JUCO players has heard from Mizzou

One of the nation’s top JUCO prospects, Sean East, has heard from Oregon, DePaul, Louisville, Mizzou, Pitt, Cincinnati, BYU, Xavier, Georgia, WKU, Texas A&M, UMass, Xavier, among many others, a source told @Stockrisers.



I expect him to take some visits, as well.



22 PPG scorer. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) January 12, 2022