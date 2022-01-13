Missouri Seeks First SEC Road Win in Second Battle of the Tigers

Welcome to Round 2 of the Battle of the Tigers where the Missouri Tigers head to Baton Rouge to face off against the No. 12 LSU Tigers on January 13 at 7 pm on SECN+.

After starting off the season unranked, LSU cracked the top-25 at No. 24 in week five poll and haven’t looked back.

Under hall of fame and legendary new head coach Kim Mulkey, LSU is 15-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Their sole SEC loss came at the hands of South Carolina, a 66-60 defeat at home.

For Missouri, they’re coming off a tough 83-73 loss on the road against Arkansas where they weren’t at full health. LaDazhia Williams went out with a groin injury and her status against LSU is unknown. Haley Troup was out in accordance with COVID protocols and Aijha Blackwell was still not at full strength.

But never fear, Mizzou fans. Troup is back and Missouri looks to secure another upset.

Here are the keys to Mizzou winning round 2.

Most defense needs to point to Khayla Pointer.

Pointer is the dominant, veteran force on this LSU squad that’s kept defenses’ hands full. The fifth year senior has continued her 2021 all-SEC and all-defense prowess with her three-point shooting, tough rebounding, ability to see the floor and disrupt the passing lanes.

Pointer is LSU’s leading scorer with 18 points per game on 45.8% shooting, 6.82 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 28 total steals. She does not drive to the lane much. She’s lethal from three, shooting 40.3% from beyond-the-arc but isn’t afraid to drive to the basket when given the opportunity.

Even if Mizzou is able to disrupt Pointer, she has the ability to dish the ball out to her teammates who can make plays. Alexis Morris comes to mind. Morris is second on LSU with 14.13ppg. The Texas A&M transfer doesn’t shoot threes like Pointer, favoring the inside game. She will disrupt Mizzou’s passing lanes as she’s leading LSU with 32 points.

Missouri needs to keep their eyes peeled on Pointer and Morris at absolutely all costs.

2. Put the ball in a safe and lock it up.

LSU is another team that loves to force turnovers and takeaway the ball. As I pointed out before, two of their leaders in steals are Pointer and Morris. But practically every single player in Mulkey’s rotation can force takeaways.

LSU has forced 320 turnovers and stolen the ball 163 times. That is an alarming amount for opposing offenses to see, especially if you’re prone to turnovers like Mizzou can be.

If Mizzou was able to put protective gear, a padlock and invisible lasers on/around the ball, life would be so much easier. Unfortunately, that is not a realistic scenario so it’ll have to be done the old-fashioned way.

Protecting the ball and not committing careless turnovers will be a major part in determining if Mizzou can continue to contend with the best.

3. Mizzou has Aijha Blackwell and LSU doesn’t.

Hopefully, fingers crossed, Blackwell will be 100% once the ball goes up. If she’s not, she’ll still have a huge impact on the game.

Her ability to draw the double-team and the attention she brings coupled with her high basketball IQ will allow her to find wide-open teammates who can also make impact plays. I know I’m preaching to the choir here because we’ve all seen this happen throughout her time at The Zou.

The reason why I’m reemphasizing this is because Blackwell is actually here for a game against a SEC ranked opponent. She absolutely dominated in Mizzou’s first ranked game against Baylor and there’s no reason to suggest she won’t do that again against a SEC foe.

Also, Blackwell is not only the nation’s leading defensive rebounder (10.6 per game) but she’s now climbed all the way to the top in rebounds per game (12.9) and total rebounds (193).

Both Missouri and LSU will have their hands full which will lead to an epic round 2.

May the odds be ever in the Tigers’ favor.