MBB Game Thread: Mizzou vs Texas A&M

The Tigers (7-8) are playing host to a hot Texas A&M (14-2) team that is looking to continue their undefeated start to conference play with another win in Columbia. Will the Tigers channel their efforts from last Saturday against Bama, or will another disappointing performance lead to another loss?
First Half Notes
- A turnover on the first possession, that’s about par for the course.
- Forget what I just said. How bout that start!
- Mizzou just needs anyone to find their stroke from deep and it does wonders for their offense. Tonight it might be DaJuan Gordon.
- Buzz pulling all 5 starters after that run was something to see.
- Missouri is a completely different team at home than they are on the road it’s actually night and day.
- Early season form Ronnie DeGray making a comeback would be super beneficial. He hasn’t looked comfortable in a while.
- A&M just looks so out of sorts. Even when they do get decent looks they can’t get them to fall.
- Mizzou has cooled down significantly, they’ve got to get back in transition to get things rolling again.
2:30 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
SEC Network
>>>LINK TO THE A&M PREVIEW HERE<<<
The Details
Opponent: Aggies (14-2)
Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +4.5
Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Five Questions!
- How many threes will the Tigers make?
- Who’s covering?
- Who other than Kobe Brown will step up for the Tigers?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
