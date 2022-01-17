Mizzou Football hosts an impact transfer and welcomes some 2022 recruits to Columbia

Some recruiting tidbits, anyone?

It was a slow Sunday at the “office,” but there was some activity on the Mizzou recruiting trail... kind of?

Mizzou has already reeled in several transfers out of the portal and may have more coming in the near future. One of their targets was on campus this weekend.

Hopper would qualify as an impact addition mostly because of his Power Five experience. Hopper started double digit games for the Tar Heels this season, logging 27 tackles and leading the team in QB hurries. With Blaze Alldredge exiting, there’s a need on the depth chart for experience... here’s hoping the staff can get it done.

The 2022 chickens are coming home to roost as well. Some recruits from the most recent class made their way to campus this weekend and were “honored” during halftime of the Mizzou Hoops game against Texas A&M.

Newly arrived Mizzou freshmen football players Luther Burden, Max Whisner and Marcus Scott are introduced on the floor during the timeout. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 15, 2022

The reception, from what I hear, was very warm. (It was)

Speaking of Marcus Scott, some congratulations are in order: the new Tiger was named to the 2021 All-Greater Houston football team!

More Tigers are filtering onto campus as well. Kansas City area offensive lineman Armand Membou is already on campus and ready to start rockin’!

Is it time for spring camp yet?

