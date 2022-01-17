Mizzou adds graduate transfer linebacker out of UNC

The weather may be cold, but the transfer portal remains hot.

While much of his former state experienced a snowstorm (I should know, I spent the entirety of my morning shoveling), North Carolina linebacker transfer Tyrone Hopper spent the weekend visiting Columbia, Mo. Apparently, whatever he heard was good enough to sign on. Less than one day after wrapping up his visit to Mizzou, Hopper officially announced his time in the portal would come to an end.

It’s a nice addition to the linebacker corps for Steve Wilks. Even if it took him a minute to figure things out, Blaze Alldredge ended the season as one of Mizzou’s most valuable pieces. His departure leaves a hole in the depth chart that needs some experience. Hopper is more than capable of stepping into that spot.

Get to know: Tyrone Hopper

Hometown: Roswell, Ga.

Former School: North Carolina

Position: OLB (Hopper lists himself as an OLB/DE online)

Ht/Wt: 6’4”, 245 lbs.

Offers to note: None that are evident, but Hopper wrapped up a visit to Jackson State University just before heading to Mizzou.

Hopper brings a lot of experience to the linebacker position, something Mizzou needs. The sixth-year graduate student has appeared in 40 games over 5 years at North Carolina, including all 12 in each of his junior and senior seasons. Hopper started in 10 games as a senior in 2020 and returned for a super senior season. However, Hopper was injured early on in 2021 and missed all but two games before hitting the transfer portal in December.

Here’s a summation of his senior year according to UNC’s website.

Had 27 tackles, tied for team lead with seven hurries, two sacks, two tackles for loss and two breakups • Registered a sack and two tackles at Boston College • Had three hurries, a breakup and two tackles against Virginia Tech • Had five tackles and two hurries at FSU • Had a sack and four tackles at Duke • Had four tackles against Wake Forest • Came up with three stops against No. 2 Notre Dame.

What they’re saying:

My favorite recruiting nugget potentially ever: Tyrone Hopper committed to North Carolina out of Roswell (GA) High School before Gary Pinkel’s final season as the #Mizzou head coach. He will play his last season for Eli Drinkwitz in Drinkwitz’s third year at MU. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) January 17, 2022

Welcome, Tyrone!