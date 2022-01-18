Nathaniel Peat, former Stanford and Rock Bridge running back, transfers to Mizzou

Nathaniel Peat is, quite literally, coming home.

The Stanford running back transfer out of Rock Bridge High School in Columbia was formally announced as a new signing by Mizzou, providing some much-needed experience in the Tiger backfield.

Ever since Peat hit the transfer portal, Missouri always seemed to be like one of the popular destinations.

Peat chose Missouri over quality Power Five programs such as Oklahoma State, Iowa, Purdue, Washington State, and many others that offered.

With the departure of Tyler Badie, Missouri will need to find their answer for a starter at running back in 2022. With Elijah Young and Michael Cox returning, Tavorus Jones coming in, and Nathaniel Peat on board, the Tigers now have options and depth to work with.

Last season as a junior at Stanford, Peat rushed for 404 yards on 79 attempts with three touchdowns – which was highlighted by a career night 115-yard performance on the road against a ranked USC team.

While the overall season stats for Peat at the running back position on paper aren’t exactly eye popping, perhaps a change of scenery can be helpful for finding more playing time – and being at home in COMO could be the right fit for him.

Peat is also an excellent kick-off returner, and Mizzou could certainly use one of those.

Nathaniel Peat - Columbia native who has a Mizzou offer - led the Pac-12 in kickoff return yardage this season at Stanford. Averaged 24.6 yards per return. MU hasn't had a full-time KOR guy hit that average since Marcus Murphy in 2014. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 11, 2022

Peat joins Joseph Charleston (Clemson), Bence Polgar (Buffalo), Jayden Jernigan (Oklahoma State), Dreyden Norwood (Texas A&M), and Tyrone Hopper (North Carolina) as the transfer portal additions so far in the 2022 recruiting class.

Welcome back home, Nathaniel! And M-I-Z!

Get to know: Nathaniel Peat

Hometown: Columbia, Missouri

High School: Rock Bridge

Position: Running Back

Ht/Wt: 5’8, 170 lbs

Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.6

247Composite Ranking: 3-star, 0.8702

