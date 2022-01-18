Game Thread: Missouri vs. Ole Miss

Missouri 32 | Ole Miss 21
1st Half | 3:50
First Half Notes
- Tigers are really pushing the ball up the floor thanks to some steals, Brazile and Kobe Brown standing out early on.
- Teams going back-and-forth scoring, but Ole Miss is getting plenty of looks at the rim.
- Javon Pickett is attacking, looks more aggressive than he has been this season.
- Tigers are up 16-8 on the glass right now.
- Amari Davis is so smooth, could easily be averaging more points with more confidence.
- Kobe Brown with a laser pass to Brazile, who bodies up for a layup to extend the lead to 9.
Second Half Notes
The Details
Opponent: Ole Miss (9-7, 1-3)
Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: The Pavilion, Oxford, MS
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +8.0
Where To Watch: ESPNU
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Five Questions!
- Will the Tigers cover?
- Who will be the leading scorer outside of Brown?
- Who will lead the Tigers in rebounding?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
