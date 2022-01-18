 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Missouri vs. Ole Miss

The Tigers travel to Oxford looking to rebound from a tough loss on Saturday.

By Parker Gillam

Missouri 32 | Ole Miss 21

1st Half | 3:50

First Half Notes

  • Tigers are really pushing the ball up the floor thanks to some steals, Brazile and Kobe Brown standing out early on.
  • Teams going back-and-forth scoring, but Ole Miss is getting plenty of looks at the rim.
  • Javon Pickett is attacking, looks more aggressive than he has been this season.
  • Tigers are up 16-8 on the glass right now.
  • Amari Davis is so smooth, could easily be averaging more points with more confidence.
  • Kobe Brown with a laser pass to Brazile, who bodies up for a layup to extend the lead to 9.

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: Ole Miss (9-7, 1-3)

Time: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: The Pavilion, Oxford, MS

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +8.0

Where To Watch: ESPNU

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer outside of Brown?
  3. Who will lead the Tigers in rebounding?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

