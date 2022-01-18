 clock menu more-arrow no yes

RIP Mizzou Pitching Coach Brian DeLunas

Mizzou Links for January 18, 2022.

By Josh Matejka

This morning it seems appropriate to take some space to mourn the passing of Mizzou pitching coach Brian DeLunas.

DeLunas had just recently joined the Tiger staff after four years of working with various teams in Major League Baseball. He was 46 years old.

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are in the loss of our friend, Brian DeLunas,” head coach Steve Bieser said. “In the months since his return to Mizzou, he has made an indelible impact on our team through his love of the game and his players along with his inspirational courage off the field. Brian was a tremendous husband, father, brother and coach, and our hearts go out to Johannah, Rory, Maren and the entire DeLunas family as we ask everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Following the announcement, several of DeLunas’ former employers in MLB acknowledged his passing.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey joined in the chorus of well-wishers, too.

DeLunas had an impressive CV during his time in baseball, and this was his second stint as a coach at Mizzou. It’s an incredibly sad loss not just for the Mizzou family, but especially for DeLunas’ family as well. If you feel so compelled, please visit the GoFundMe link in the tweet below. Afterwards, feel free to read this wonderful profile Alexa Philippou wrote on him back in 2018 for the Seattles Times. It’s a great look at his story.

