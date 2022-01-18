RIP Mizzou Pitching Coach Brian DeLunas

This morning it seems appropriate to take some space to mourn the passing of Mizzou pitching coach Brian DeLunas.

DeLunas had just recently joined the Tiger staff after four years of working with various teams in Major League Baseball. He was 46 years old.

“Words cannot describe how heartbroken we are in the loss of our friend, Brian DeLunas,” head coach Steve Bieser said. “In the months since his return to Mizzou, he has made an indelible impact on our team through his love of the game and his players along with his inspirational courage off the field. Brian was a tremendous husband, father, brother and coach, and our hearts go out to Johannah, Rory, Maren and the entire DeLunas family as we ask everyone to keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Following the announcement, several of DeLunas’ former employers in MLB acknowledged his passing.

We mourn the passing of Brian DeLunas who passed away last night. Brian served us as a special projects coordinator. Our condolences to his wife Johannah, son Rory, stepdaughter Maren and all of Brian’s family. https://t.co/fzRlC0MC9k — New York Mets (@Mets) January 18, 2022

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Mariners coach Brian DeLunas.



We extend our condolences to Brian's wife Johannah, son Rory, stepdaughter Maren, family, friends and all those impacted around the baseball community. pic.twitter.com/cBvVp0mwlH — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) January 17, 2022

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey joined in the chorus of well-wishers, too.

Joining in the condolences and encouragement for @MizzouBaseball and the @Mizzou community following the loss of Coach DeLunas. Our prayers are with his family, friends and everyone who is part of Missouri Baseball. https://t.co/oQAOtVH8Oo — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) January 17, 2022

The CBC community mourns the passing of former assistant baseball coach Brian DeLunas, who made an indelible impact on the young men who were fortunate to know him and work with him.



Sending love and prayers to Brian’s family and friends. https://t.co/YPQXRlUPkH — CBC High School (@CBCHighSchool) January 17, 2022

DeLunas had an impressive CV during his time in baseball, and this was his second stint as a coach at Mizzou. It’s an incredibly sad loss not just for the Mizzou family, but especially for DeLunas’ family as well. If you feel so compelled, please visit the GoFundMe link in the tweet below. Afterwards, feel free to read this wonderful profile Alexa Philippou wrote on him back in 2018 for the Seattles Times. It’s a great look at his story.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses and everyday expenses for Brian and his family. Feel free to show support in this way if you feel compelled! https://t.co/K4Ocbjof4I https://t.co/DRSNIYqJp9 — Austin Cheeley (@big_cheeeese) January 18, 2022

