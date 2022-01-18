Former Mizzou OL transfers back from Jackson State

In 1939, Judy Garland starred in The Wizard of Oz, a landmark achievement in the science of filmmaking. The film has become a cultural touchstone for countless reasons, but few moments in the film are better remembered than Garland’s climactic declaration as she begins the trip home. Clicking her red heels, she wistfully ponders:

“There’s no place like home.”

It’s a sentiment that reaches deep inside us all, pulling the fabric of our being and reminding us that we all belong somewhere.

I doubt any of that was going through Dylan Spencer’s head when he re-enrolled at the University of Missouri today, but wouldn’t it be something if it was?

HOME THANK GOD https://t.co/V1aLKmcRre — Dylan Spencer (@BigSpencer73) January 18, 2022

Spencer, originally a signee in Drinkwitz’s 2020 class, transferred away from the program last winter after playing six games. And now he’s back!

Drinkwitz: Freshman OL Dylan Spencer wanted to get closer to home. (He entered transfer portal this week.) "I love the young man and wish him all the best in his future." — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 24, 2020

To be fair, it’d been a long recruiting journey for the lineman. He originally committed to Barry Odom while the Tiger alum was in his final year on the sidelines. After Odom was canned, Spencer decommitted before re-upping with Mizzou following the Drinkwitz hire. Then, six games into the season, he decided to try out life playing for Neon Deion.

While this may scream “depth move,” we have reason to think Spencer will factor in right away. After all, the freshman played meaningful snaps over his six games in 2020 and even got a start before transferring away. Clearly, Drinkwitz is a believer in his talent, which should only have seasoned in a successful program like JSU. There’s little doubt Spencer will compete for playing time right away.

Welcome back, Dylan! It’s like you never left!

Get to know: Dylan Spencer

Hometown: Madison, Ms.

Former School: Jackson State

Position: Offensive Lineman

Ht/Wt: 6’4”, 300 lbs.

Offers to note: I’m not sure anyone even realized he was transferring again, but the dude has been retweeting Missouri stuff for months. It appears getting back to Columbia was always the goal for Spencer

What they’re saying:

Dylan Spencer is back at the Zou after starting his career in CoMo in 2020. https://t.co/PMuuGrPxzv — Lauren Rosenberg ️‍ ✡️ (@lrosenberg101) January 18, 2022