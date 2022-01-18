PODCAST: REVIEWIN’, PREVIEWIN’

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. After an upsetting to Texas A&M, Mizzou goes on the road against Ole Miss. Also, Matt and Sam discuss the job Cuonzo Martin has done and what next season might look like if he stays Mizzou’s head coach.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 03:40 - Welcome to another episode of Dive Cuts. We are a TOP TEN college SB Nation podcast and that’s pretty cool.

03:40 - 16:08 - Well. It is time to talk about Mizzou men’s basketball. It is not great, still.

16:08 - 22:10 - Ole Miss is next for the Tigers. How will they come out in Oxford? We will see.

22:10 - 30:38 - Let’s chat about some of the other games to come for Mizzou and where we are with Cuonzo.

30:38 - 56:25 - If Cuonzo is retained, what might next season look like? Matt and Sam talk about that and dig in to Cuonzo’s job at Missouri.

56:25 - END - That is the podcast! Check back next week for another episode and in the meantime, Go Tigers!

