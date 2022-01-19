ALL of Mizzou Athletics’ News Came out Tuesday, Eh?

Content Overload.

It really seemed like everywhere you looked on Tuesday, it was something else. There’s SO MUCH to cover, so let’s get started, shall we?

I’d certainly be remiss to not start things off with that MIZZOU HOOPS BLOWOUT WIN OVER OLE MISS ON THE ROAD!

Y’all, I’m not sure I could be any more happy about this. Where all my Zo haterz at? I kid... kind of. I even asked Mark Kim to resurrect (get it?) the coffin gif that he posted after the Bama win.

Cannot stop watching. So much joy.

goin' home with a W. pic.twitter.com/0hwE7enetc — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2022

But really. This was pretty astonishing. As Sam wisely said:

I'm usually prepared for a lot of outcomes in college sports. But I did not have Mizzou running Ole Miss off their home floor on my CBB Bingo Card tonight. — Sam Snelling (@SamTSnelling) January 19, 2022

As Dave Matter pointed out in his piece on Monday, Mizzou had only won ONCE at The Pavilion since the Tigers joined the SEC (a single win came during Cuonzo’s first season at the helm). That’s so many losses, you guys! SO.MANY.LOSSES.

Amari was actual fire emojis on Tuesday night (click this link for the stats about this), and Boogie was feeling it.

he’s like .



First @SEC player to go 10-of-10 and perfect at the line since 2012. pic.twitter.com/Gnngdy67MK — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2022

Moving on to the next sport.

Just in Football ALONE, we had this flood of news:

An officially official new coach announcement? CHECK. Welcome, Jacob Peeler!

“Coach Peeler has a proven ability to recruit and develop student-athletes,” Drinkwitz said. “Adding Jacob and his coaching experience is an opportunity to strengthen our staff, and utilize our coaching staff better moving forward.” Peeler arrives in Columbia after two seasons as offensive coordinator at Texas State (2020-21), three seasons at Ole Miss (2017-19) and four seasons at California (2013-16). While in Oxford, he spent two seasons as receivers coach (2017, 2018) and was promoted to co-offensive coordinator working with the receivers prior to the 2019 season.

A bunch of brand new baby Tigers beginning their first day of classes? Check.

Mixed in with all the transfers who started school today, there were also two new additions (well, technically one is a former player who dipped for Jackson State after six games last year but now is back?) Check.

Love that Dave scoped this out about RBHS alum, Nate Peat, before the announcement. That’s some handiwork.

Former Stanford RB/return specialist Nathaniel Peat is also listed in the Mizzou student directory. He hasn't officially announced his commitment. Columbia native from Rock Bridge HS. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 18, 2022

Then in Softball, we got this beautiful announcement:

The Tigers find themselves among a crap-ton of ranked SEC teams. EIGHT teams from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in the preseason. Missouri sits behind Alabama (2), Florida (5), and Arkansas (8), and ahead of LSU (17), Tennessee (18), Georgia (19), and Kentucky (20). Damn... Here’s the link to the poll if you’d like to see it. Remember, the Tigers are bringing back their ENTIRE roster, with the exception of Cayla Kessinger, who hung up her cleats to focus on her mental health (good for her, I really hope she’s doing well), and have added a great recruiting class. CANNOT WAIT for softball season! Click this link to get your season tickets!

And lastly, we turn to Women’s Hoops.

Tuesday, we learned that our fave girl, Aijha Blackwell, received CO-SEC Player of the Week honors for her ass-kickery against ranked LSU and Georgia. She shares the title with South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, also a double-double machine.

Another weekly honor for the nation’s leading rebounder.



SEC Co-Player of the Week



https://t.co/z03ZmImNxS#OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/K2ITsgo1BJ — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 18, 2022

In that two game span, AB averaged 26.5 points and 15 rebounds. Sweet Jesus. And she now has seven STRAIGHT double-doubles. Remember when she got Covid? She doesn’t either, because it has had seemingly no impact on her statistical output for the Tigers. You can read more about her honor at MUTigers.com.

On to the links! It’s a GREAT day to be a Tiger!

"Play to the end. It's not over till the buzzer." - @CuonzoMartin pic.twitter.com/zN37a0u4lQ — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M: IT WAS A LOT

COMING UP THIS WEEK: A delightful and fun-filled Study Hall, a T-25 analysis from me & Lauren, a Vandy WBB preview, a WRESTLING DUAL preview from new writer James (follow him @ffjames94 on the twitter), an analytical piece from Matthew J Harris on Trevon Brazile, a film room analysis on the Ole Miss win from Matt W, some recruiting resets from BK.... So yeah, a lot of stuff.

More Links:

Football

Nate Peat on choosing #Mizzou: "Coach Drinkwitz has developed a winning culture here at Mizzou that would be great to be a part of. I saw coach Luper as a great person to develop me and it’s also great to play for your home town! I’m excited for what’s to come at the Zou!" — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) January 18, 2022

#Mizzou plays at Kansas State in Week 2 of next season. https://t.co/Qssr6I8YBr — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) January 18, 2022

Hoops

This feels like the type of game Cuonzo Martin has been waiting to see from his team. Great defense, getting downhill to the rim on offense. And what a night from Amari Davis. That was quite enjoyable. #Mizzou — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) January 19, 2022

You really love to see it. Smiles all around.

Mizzou historian Tom Orf providing some interesting facts

Tonight's win tied for 3rd Mizzou's 3rd biggest in SEC play-2/13/13 https://t.co/9tXs1gCCzM. 78-36, 3/5/13 Ark 93-63, 3/6/19 Georgia 64-39 — Tom Orf (@MU4124) January 19, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Haven’t been on here much lately, but this is the only way I can say “Thank You” 1 more time to this amazing baseball mind! He had a huge impact on my career, & the knowledge he passed on will continue to help me! Going to miss our pitching convos BD! Prayers for Jo & his family! https://t.co/IoAsTOOOYt — Kyle Gibson (@kgib44) January 19, 2022

And while you’re at it, read Lila’s piece on Brian DeLunas for the Star. She talked a bunch of former Tigers about his impact.

TigerStyle wants to see YOU at Hearnes for wrestling’s remaining home match ups

Bring 'em ‼️



Let's pack Hearnes for the final three home duals of the season! Give us a call to buy your group tickets #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/RTiow8oVfm — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) January 18, 2022

It’s Meet Week for Mizzou Gymnastics! The Tigers will be traveling to Chapel Hill to take on UNC this week!

That feeling knowing there is only 4 day till we compete at UNC‼ #RiseUp | #MIZ pic.twitter.com/3UWo6V1Gzm — Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 18, 2022

Former Mizzou Players in the Wild

Dru and the SkyForce took on the G-League Lakers on Tuesday night and lost, 117-113. Dru came off the bench for this game, playing only 18 minutes. He did not score (0-3, 0-1 from three), but did tally 2 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, to go along with 2 TO and 3 PF. He was -4 on the night. NEXT UP: Thurs 9pm vs Kings

His other games over the weekend:

Sunday: 18 minutes (off bench). 4 points (2-3, 0-1 from three), 1 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 PF, +12 Saturday: 18 minutes (bench), 3 points (1-6, 1-5 from three), 2 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1 TO, 2 PF, +10

Tilly and the Magic took on the 905 on Sunday, and lost 111-99. In JT’s 31 minutes starting, he had 10 points on 5-7 shooting, 10 REB (a double-double!), 2 AST, 5 (!!) BLK, 4 TO, and 3 PF. He was +5 on the night. NEXT UP: Weds at 11:30am & Thurs 7pm vs Herd

His other game over the weekend:

Saturday: 23 minutes (starting), 12 points (5-5), 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 BLK, 1 TO, 2 PF, +15 (highest on team)

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Lakers on Monday and lost, 101-95, their 15th loss of the season. Jordan Clarkson played 24 minutes off the bench, and had 6 points on 2-13 shooting (0-6 from three... YIKES), with 2 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 2 TO, and 5 PF. He was -17 on the night. NEXT UP: Weds 8pm vs Rockets

His other recent game:

Sunday: 27 minutes (bench), 16 points (4-9, 3-6 from three), 6 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 PF, +29

Exciting news for Matt Eberflus, who appears to be quite the coaching commodity right now. Along with this tweet, here’s a release from the Chicago Bears that they also interviewed him for their head coaching vacancy.

A source confirms that Colts DC Matt Eberflus is getting a second interview with the Jaguars. — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) January 18, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now!

If you’re looking to sign up for a new streaming service, you can try FuboTV: click HERE for FuboTV access — FuboTV now has ESPN, CBS, FS1 and more sports channels.

(** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earncommissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)