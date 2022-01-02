Oklahoma State defensive lineman transferring to Missouri

Welcome to 2022, the year where Eli Drinkwitz keeps winning (apparently!)

Just two days after adding to his offensive line depth through the transfer portal, Drinkwitz beefed up his defensive line with the addition of a big-time transfer out of Oklahoma State.

Blessed with the life I lived…On to the Next!! pic.twitter.com/neNmfXQ2AV — Jayden Jernigan #42 (@42_reborn) January 3, 2022

Jernigan isn’t one of the bigger names in the portal, but that doesn’t tell the story of how good Jernigan has been. He sat out the 2020 season due to COVID-19 but sandwiched two strong seasons between that off year. It’s a big time boost to the Tigers’ line, which figures to return almost all of its major contributors from the 2021 unit that improved dramatically throughout the season.

Get to know: Jayden Jernigan

Hometown: Allen, TX

Former School: Oklahoma State

Position: DL

Ht/Wt: 6’1”, 295

Rivals Ranking: 3-star, 5.7

247Composite Ranking: 3-star, 0.8721

Total announced offers: 15

Offers to note: Iowa State, Kansas State, Houston, Oregon, Texas Tech

As mentioned above, this is a big get for Missouri. It’s been a strange beginning to his college career for Jernigan, but he was a celebrated piece of the Cowboy defense. Okie State blog Pistons Firing had this to say about his transfer.

After a productive freshman season in 2019, Jernigan had to sit out all of 2020 thanks to COVID-19. He missed total 618 days of football due to heart complications after contracting the virus. Jernigan appeared in all 13 games for the Cowboys this season, recording 19 total tackles (13 solo), two tackles for loss and one sack. He also logged five QB hurries and forced a fumble. Earlier this season, Mike Gundy praised his ability to bounce back. “He’s really improved in his pass rush skills. He’s understanding now what his strengths are — his quickness. He’s using his quickness and ability to move side to side. . . He’s had a turnaround. He’s doing a really good job, playing a big role in the success of the defense.”

What they’re saying:

#okstate DT Jayden Jernigan heading to Missouri. The OSU D-line looks to be deep next year but this loss will be substantial. Jernigan was OSU’s highest graded DL according to Pro Football Focus virtually all year https://t.co/YqeVpz6VUI — Scott Wright (@ScottWrightOK) January 3, 2022