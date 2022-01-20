Missouri Looks to Snap Losing Streak Against Vanderbilt

After a 10 point defeat against the Georgia Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers look to snap their three game losing streak and get back into the win column against the Vanderbilt Commodores tonight at 7 pm on SECN+.

On the other side, Vanderbilt looks to snap their own three game losing streak after being crushed by the LSU Tigers 64-82 in Baton Rouge.

The Commodores are led by senior forward Brinae Alexander and freshman guard/sixth woman off the bench, Iyana Moore, who account for 482 of the team’s 1,159 total points (a little under 42%). Alexander is averaging 14.6ppg while Moore is averaging 12.2.

Much like Auburn, Vanderbilt is a bit undersized compared to the rest of the SEC. Their tallest players are 6’2 forwards Sacha Washington and Kendal Cheesman, with only the former getting significant playing time.

If the Tigers want to get back on track, they’ll need to play aggressive down low and use their height advantage to the max.

One more thing before I start, this game is Vanderbilt’s LGBTQ Pride Night 2.0. Mizzou, I am begging. Please have a Pride Night in the future. I personally want to see Tiger fans decked out in some rainbow colors at Mizzou Arena.

Now onto the keys to the game!

1. Establish in the post on defense.

The status of LaDazhia Williams is still unknown and if she is indeed out again, other players will need to step up big time. A huge factor as to why Mizzou hasn’t been successful down low on defense is because they’ve allowed wide-open driving lanes. Without the post presence of Williams to help mitigate those easy buckets, opposing offenses have been able to capitalize.

Aijha Blackwell has done all she can to help stop the bleeding. Hayley Frank has joined her as wel,l but it’s truly not enough. Mizzou has the physical advantage as well but they’ll need everyone to step up no matter position especially when trying to grab defensive rebounds.

2. Utilize the bench.

I wrote in the Georgia recap about how strange it was that Coach P didn’t go to her bench as much as she normally does. I must say, I’m not in a place to question her reasoning because I’m not a coach, and she did what she thought was right.

Against Vanderbilt, I hope we’ll be seeing a lot more of the bench, especially if this game needs a spark on defense. Whenever Sara-Rose Smith and Kiya Dorroh are on the floor, defensive intensity is heightened. Due to their height and length, they excel on helping out in not only the perimeter but inside. It’s the hustle plays and ability to clamp on the perimeter that allows for consistent defense when, for example, Blackwell and Williams are on the bench.

3. Get the offense rolling immediately.

A huge factor that plagued Mizzou against Georgia was their inability to get their offense going early. Sure, they made it up by outscoring the Bulldogs in the second quarter, but it wasn’t enough.

Obviously, shooting is what Mizzou does best, as they’re averaging 38.6% from beyond-the-arc. But Vanderbilt’s defense has done a great job in limiting opponents’ three pointers, only allowing 29.4%.

Mizzou needs to keep shooting those threes because it’s their speciality, and maybe it’ll help crack Vanderbilt’s defense and expose a weakness. When facing a team who’s deadly from three like Mizzou, defenses have to improvise. Hopefully that’ll be what happens against Vandy.