Mizzou Basketball Schedule Changes Sets Up Mississippi State Twice in One Weekend

Two Conference Games in ONE Weekend?

That’s what Mizzou Basketball will have in store on a rare Friday and Sunday — and both games are against Mississippi State, basically like an NHL home and home setup.

The SEC announced on Wednesday that Mizzou’s previously postponed game on January 5th against Mississippi State has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 20th. The league moved Mizzou’s original tilt at Mississippi State to Friday, February 18th now. Friday’s road game will be a 6:00 p.m. CT tip-off on SEC Network Plus, and Sunday’s home game is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network. For more info, check it out on MUTigers.com.

Schedule Update ‼



Our Jan. 5 game has been rescheduled for Feb. 20 at home.



https://t.co/TQ5kq77aaT pic.twitter.com/HvAezS6VQv — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2022

This means that Mizzou will play four games in eight days, which is something you don’t see very often. However, that includes a good stretch of home games.

Mizzou will now play four games in eight days but three at home:

Feb. 15 vs. Arkansas

Feb. 18 vs. at Mississippi St.

Feb. 20 vs. Mississippi St.

Feb. 22 vs. Tennessee — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 19, 2022

If Mizzou can start to turn things around a little bit, perhaps that stretch of games could be worth looking forward to.

That should be a fun few days https://t.co/SgydT80K1y — #NEWZOU22 NATION (@RockMNation) January 19, 2022

Was Tuesday night’s 78-53 win at Ole Miss a start? Well, who knows? Either way, you can re-live that performance by watching these highlights.

full highlights from last night's road win pic.twitter.com/9jOqIpENGM — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2022

Yeah, that was fun.

Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:

Florida 80, Mississippi State 72

Alabama 70, No. 13 LSU 67

No. 12 Kentucky 64, Texas A&M 58

No. 2 Auburn 83, Georgia 60

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

