 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mizzou Basketball Schedule Changes Sets Up Mississippi State Twice in One Weekend

New, 1 comment

Mizzou Links for Thursday, January 20

By Sammy Stava

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Two Conference Games in ONE Weekend?

That’s what Mizzou Basketball will have in store on a rare Friday and Sunday — and both games are against Mississippi State, basically like an NHL home and home setup.

The SEC announced on Wednesday that Mizzou’s previously postponed game on January 5th against Mississippi State has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 20th. The league moved Mizzou’s original tilt at Mississippi State to Friday, February 18th now. Friday’s road game will be a 6:00 p.m. CT tip-off on SEC Network Plus, and Sunday’s home game is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network. For more info, check it out on MUTigers.com.

This means that Mizzou will play four games in eight days, which is something you don’t see very often. However, that includes a good stretch of home games.

If Mizzou can start to turn things around a little bit, perhaps that stretch of games could be worth looking forward to.

Was Tuesday night’s 78-53 win at Ole Miss a start? Well, who knows? Either way, you can re-live that performance by watching these highlights.

Yeah, that was fun.

Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:

  • Florida 80, Mississippi State 72
  • Alabama 70, No. 13 LSU 67
  • No. 12 Kentucky 64, Texas A&M 58
  • No. 2 Auburn 83, Georgia 60

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(STLToday)

(KCStar)

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscelleanous/Tweets)

  • A huge congrats to Mizzou Student-Athletes in the classroom for the Fall Semester, posting a record-setting 3.22 overall GPA. Read more here on MUTigers.com!
  • CBC High School’s 7-footer John Bol who currently holds a Mizzou offer, comes in at No. 25 in ESPN’s Class of 2024 recruiting rankings
  • Men’s Swim and Dive comes in at No. 10, Women at No. 18 in the latest rankings. You love to see it!

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...