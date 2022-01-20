Mizzou Basketball Schedule Changes Sets Up Mississippi State Twice in One Weekend

Two Conference Games in ONE Weekend?
That’s what Mizzou Basketball will have in store on a rare Friday and Sunday — and both games are against Mississippi State, basically like an NHL home and home setup.
The SEC announced on Wednesday that Mizzou’s previously postponed game on January 5th against Mississippi State has been rescheduled for Sunday, February 20th. The league moved Mizzou’s original tilt at Mississippi State to Friday, February 18th now. Friday’s road game will be a 6:00 p.m. CT tip-off on SEC Network Plus, and Sunday’s home game is set for 7:00 p.m. CT on SEC Network. For more info, check it out on MUTigers.com.
Schedule Update ‼— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2022
Our Jan. 5 game has been rescheduled for Feb. 20 at home.
https://t.co/TQ5kq77aaT pic.twitter.com/HvAezS6VQv
This means that Mizzou will play four games in eight days, which is something you don’t see very often. However, that includes a good stretch of home games.
Mizzou will now play four games in eight days but three at home:— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 19, 2022
Feb. 15 vs. Arkansas
Feb. 18 vs. at Mississippi St.
Feb. 20 vs. Mississippi St.
Feb. 22 vs. Tennessee
If Mizzou can start to turn things around a little bit, perhaps that stretch of games could be worth looking forward to.
That should be a fun few days https://t.co/SgydT80K1y— #NEWZOU22 NATION (@RockMNation) January 19, 2022
Was Tuesday night’s 78-53 win at Ole Miss a start? Well, who knows? Either way, you can re-live that performance by watching these highlights.
full highlights from last night's road win pic.twitter.com/9jOqIpENGM— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 19, 2022
Yeah, that was fun.
Other SEC Basketball scores on Wednesday night:
- Florida 80, Mississippi State 72
- Alabama 70, No. 13 LSU 67
- No. 12 Kentucky 64, Texas A&M 58
- No. 2 Auburn 83, Georgia 60
Onto the links! M-I-Z!
The latest Inside @MizzouAthletics Podcast features a chat with @MizzouSoftball's @CoachLarissaA: On her team full of returners, the changing recruiting landscape, and goals for the season ahead.— Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) January 19, 2022
Enjoy the chat when you Listen / Like / Subscribe here: https://t.co/NpgfrNK1WG
- A huge congrats to Mizzou Student-Athletes in the classroom for the Fall Semester, posting a record-setting 3.22 overall GPA. Read more here on MUTigers.com!
An incredible fall semester in the classroom by our student-athletes— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) January 19, 2022
https://t.co/7rgq2GvOKf pic.twitter.com/tluYaOnCWw
Dominating the pool AND the classroom #MIZ pic.twitter.com/rzwtY38lqH— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) January 19, 2022
Two Tigers earned a perfect 4.0 leading the team to a GPA of 3.37! This is the 11th-straight semester above a 3.0! #RiseUp | #MIZ pic.twitter.com/t0tyGSLrdn— Mizzou Gymnastics (@MizzouGym) January 19, 2022
- CBC High School’s 7-footer John Bol who currently holds a Mizzou offer, comes in at No. 25 in ESPN’s Class of 2024 recruiting rankings
Class of 2024- 7 footer: John Bol of CBC high school checks in at #25 in the country on the new ESPN rankings.— Tyler Coleman (@TColeman_1) January 19, 2022
Bol currently holds offers from Butler, SLU, Kansas State, Mizzou, Illinois and Clemson. @JohnBol_7 @CBCHS_Hoops
- Speaking of.....Aidan Shaw comes in at No. 66 in ESPN’s updated Class of 2022 Recruiting Rankings
- There’s a lot of buzz from the Mizzou Softball fanbase....and for good reason.
Season tickets are on— Mizzou Softball (@MizzouSoftball) January 19, 2022
Less than 100 reserved seats remain for the 2022 season. Grab yours today!
https://t.co/xuuMD9Zkd0#OwnIt pic.twitter.com/KgdWgQhNQ7
- Men’s Swim and Dive comes in at No. 10, Women at No. 18 in the latest rankings. You love to see it!
Did someone say Top-2⃣0️⃣ (again) ⁉️#MIZ pic.twitter.com/kJajF570eG— Mizzou Swim & Dive (@MizzouSwimDive) January 19, 2022
- Preview on MUTigers.com, No. 9 Missouri Hits The Road To Wrestle No. 20 Oklahoma
