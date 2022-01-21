How ‘Bout Them Tigers?!?

THE TALE OF TWO TEAMS

One should-be/soon-to-be ranked team and one ranked team, both competing on the road tonight. One in Nashville and one in Norman. One in gym shorts and yellow KDs and one in yellow singlets. Both victorious. One by the score of 66-52 and one by the score of 23-14.

It was a good day.

Let’s kick things off with the orange round ball sport which I love, and stop me if you’ve heard this before. Aijha Blackwell. DOUBLE-DOUBLE.

But what’s actually cool about this one is that in the first half, AB had NO POINTS. None. She had three missed shots in the first quarter (as well as two missed FT), and took no shots in the second quarter. Then at the half, she came to life offensively and didn’t miss a shot the rest of the way, from the floor or FT. Oh, and she had 17 rebounds, 15 of them defensive.

I’ll say that again.

17 rebounds, 15 on the defensive end.

Aijha Blackwell is averaging 16.9 points, 13.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists this season. She's shooting nearly 51% from the field. And she leads the nation in rebounding and double-doubles (14).



Mizzou fans are getting to witness something special. — Lila Bromberg (@lilabbromberg) January 21, 2022

Sweet jesus. I LOVE watching her play.

Here’s the box score, courtesy of the greatest statistical website ever, StatBroadcast.

Of the win, Coach P told reporters in the postgame that tonight was a “must win” for Mizzou, and she’s proud of how the team responded after losing “a couple heartbreakers.”

As for the other victor Thursday evening, let’s check in with TigerStyle!

Here’s footage of the final :45 of 185lb Jeremiah Kent’s match vs no. 26 Darrien Roberts Jr.

As for other wins, I’m going to list what I found on the twitter. I do not understand wrestling, y’all, so it might as well be written in a foreign language. James will have a real recap for you later this morning/early afternoon.

No. 15 Zach Elam won 5-3 in the 285lb match

No. 6 Rocky Elam won 4-1 in the 197lb match

No. 14 Jeremiah Kent won 6-4 in the 184lb match

No. 3 Keegan O’Toole won 18-3 in the 165lb match

No. 10 Allan Hart won, I think, but I can’t find a score. He was in the 141lb match.

No. 13 Noah Surtin won 4-3 in the 125lb match.

Two matches went to overtime (is it called overtime?), and Mizzou maybe lost both of them? Maybe won one of them? I can’t be sure. This is hard.

From MUTigers.com on the win:

No. 3 O’Toole racked up another bonus-point victory in the dual win. All but two of his wins this season have come by major decision or better. Hart recorded his second win by fall of the season. His first pin came Jan. 1 at the Southern Scuffle. Redshirt freshman Sean Harman wrestled in the starting lineup for the first time this season. In his first dual competition this year, he lost in riding-time criteria.

Here’s Coach Smith after the dual:

Hear from Coach Smith after the Tigers’ 23-14 win #TigerStyle pic.twitter.com/oyPkBdyTV6 — Mizzou Wrestling (@MizzouWrestling) January 21, 2022

Coach Drink got in on the action of wishing congrats to Women’s Hoops, but missed the whole Wrestling win, as Rock M’s very own James Hackney pointed out.

Update: He added a wrestling tweet later.

ON TO THE LINKS! Best of luck to the Gymnastics team in Chapel Hill tomorrow, to Mizzou Men’s Hoops at Alabama tomorrow, to Swim & Dive at McKendree tomorrow, and to Women’s Hoops, who’ll be home to face A&M on Sunday!

GO TIGERS!!!!

Football

In regards to the new hire, it looks Drink and Baker share some history:

Blake Baker & Drinkwitz were on staff together at Arkansas St in 2013. Baker coached safeties. He’s since coached LBs at Louisiana Tech, Miami & LSU. He’s a Houston native. — Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) January 21, 2022

Auto-correct is like Playing OL, people only notice when it doesn’t do it’s job… I’m blessed to be in this position and I look forward to bringing more Tigers HOME!!#MIZ pic.twitter.com/JIA5S8wSDs — Kevin Pendleton (@KevinP_71) January 20, 2022

Hoops

Birthday wins are just a little more special. #OurTownOurTeam pic.twitter.com/77ZdfcazvK — Mizzou Basketball (@MizzouWBB) January 21, 2022

And Happy Birthday to Men’s Basketball coaching legend, Norm Stewart!

happy birthday you handsome devil! oh how I would’ve loved to play for someone like you. LEGEND! pic.twitter.com/374NKTr7ma — Sophie Cunningham (@sophaller) January 20, 2022

More soon-to-be Tigers rankings update:

Meanwhile, East St. Louis' Christian Jones now has a 247 composite ranking. #Mizzou's second signee sits at No. 287 in the composite. — Matt Harris (@MattJHarris85) January 20, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

More GPA releases from our athletics teams. LOVE to see some STUDENT-athletes succeeding!

Great semester in the classroom!



T-highest fall semester on record

15 student-athlete’s on the Dean’s List

Six 4.0 GPAs

Four semesters in a row above 3.0#TakeTheStairs ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/28EJpRNMoS — Mizzou Soccer (@MizzouSoccer) January 20, 2022

NCAA member schools voted on Thursday to approve — by a vote of 801 to 195 — a new constitution in collegiate sports:



◻️Can this group create significant change?

◻️Could there be a Power 5 split or breakaway within Division I?



More from @NicoleAuerbach: https://t.co/VoC8tqamkp — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 21, 2022

Mizzou in the NBA

DRUUUUUUUUUU scored 14 points on 6-8 shooting (2-3 from three) in his 31 minutes off the bench against the Kings. He also had 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2 TO and 1 PF in the 117-107 loss. He led the team with his +14 on the night.

scored 14 points on 6-8 shooting (2-3 from three) in his 31 minutes off the bench against the Kings. He also had 3 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 2 TO and 1 PF in the 117-107 loss. He led the team with his +14 on the night. Tilly did not play in Thursday’s game for the Herd, and was listed as out with a “non-Covid illness.”(get will soon, Jeremiah!) In Wednesday’s 104-103 loss, he scored 6 points on 3-7 shooting in his 19 minutes against the Herd. He also had 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO and 6 PF in the loss. Despite fouling out of just his second game of his pro career, he was +4 on the night.

did not play in Thursday’s game for the Herd, and was listed as out with a “non-Covid illness.”(get will soon, Jeremiah!) In Wednesday’s 104-103 loss, he scored 6 points on 3-7 shooting in his 19 minutes against the Herd. He also had 5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TO and 6 PF in the loss. Despite fouling out of just his second game of his pro career, he was +4 on the night. JC and the Fightin Quin Snyders faced off against Rockets on Wednesday night, and lost 116-111. In Jordan’s 29 minutes, he had 19 points on 7-13 shooting (1-3 from three) with 4 REB, 4 AST, 1 BLK, 3 TO and 2 PF. He was a team worst -15 on the night.

Unrelated but Cool

This very long Super Bowl halftime show video came out and it left me speechless. WOW. Cannot wait. Discuss amongst yourselves. Who are you most excited for out of this dream team?

This is just stupid. And by stupid, I mean incredible, phenomenal and insanely good.



pic.twitter.com/v3zb1ogkJQ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2022

— — — — — — — — — — — — —

