Missouri vs Alabama College Hoops GameDay: info, where to watch, predictions

So Sean Durugordon transferred last night. Or announced a transfer. However you wanna put it. He’s in the portal.

The timing was odd. It’s January 21st, and the semester has already started at Missouri, and most other schools. So I’m not sure I get the timing of it, but when it comes to the portal these days all you can really say is, “You do you, man.”

We can do a roster math next week, but I’m not sure the impact to the roster is all that large this year. Durugordon was a really interesting prospect; he was long and athletic. He had some levitating bounce, and good shot mechanics... but reading some of the twitter reactions you’d think Marcus Denmon just bounced. Not to disparage Durugordon, who I still believe has a big ceiling, but he’s a ways away from that ceiling. I’m not sure what anyone else saw while in the limited minutes he played this year, but I didn’t see a guy who was helping the coaches’ case to have the same job next season.

So while you want to find and develop players from their freshman year, the reality is that in today’s world, if a freshman isn’t playing, they’re likely gone. And even if they are playing, they still might be gone. Every single player on the roster is a transfer risk, and moreso when they haven’t yet transferred.

So you hate to see it, but it’s the new reality.

Today is game day, though. And the Tigers take on the only team they’ve already beaten this season in a rematch! The Alabama Crimson Tide welcome their pillagers into Tuscaloosa to attempt to exact some revenge. Let’s hope that attempt goes poorly.

Missouri-Alabama Basketball: Time, Location

TIME: 5:00 p.m. CT

DATE: Saturday, January 22, 2022

LOCATION: Coleman Coliseum; Tuscaloosa, AL.

Missouri-Alabama Basketball: Follow the game, TV Channel

TELEVISION: SEC Network

Missouri-Alabama Basketball: Betting odds, predictions

As of Friday evening, Missouri is a 17-point underdog to Alabama, according to DraftKing’s Sportsbook. The total points (over/under) is 150.

Alabama 83, Missouri 66 | Predicting a Missouri win feels almost as unlikely now as it did back in early January — technically speaking, predicting one now would be twice as unlikely. But Missouri has some of its mojo back after thumping Ole Miss in Oxford, and they’ve looked competitive in three of their last four. That doesn’t mean they’ll be able to fell the Tide for a second straight time, but at least they have a blueprint. If Missouri can build on their last few outings and scratch out a close game in Tuscaloosa, the roadmap to success for this roster becomes all the clearer.

Other Games to Watch Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV Time (CT) Visitor Odds Home Odds O/U TV 11:00 AM Syracuse Duke (6) 11.5 154 ESPN 11:00 AM Villanova (11) 14 Georgetown 139.5 FOX 11:00 AM West Virginia Texas Tech (18) 9 128.5 ESPN2 12:00 PM Kentucky (12) Auburn (2) 3.5 149 CBS 12:00 PM Vanderbilt Florida 6.5 136 SECN 1:00 PM Oklahoma State Texas (23) 7.5 126 ESPN2 2:00 PM Baylor (5) Oklahoma ESPN+ 2:30 PM Missouri State Loyola Chicago (22) CBSSN 2:30 PM Georgia South Carolina 10 145 SECN 3:00 PM Kansas (7) 6.5 Kansas State 139 ESPN+ 3:00 PM TCU Iowa State (15) 6.5 127.5 ESPN2 3:00 PM Ole Miss Mississippi State 12 136 ESPNU 5:00 PM East Carolina Houston (10) 19.5 142 ESPN2 5:00 PM LSU (13) Tennessee (24) 5 130.5 ESPN 5:00 PM Missouri Alabama 17.5 150 SECN 5:30 PM USC (16) 6 Utah 139 Pac 12 7:30 PM Texas A&M Arkansas 8 144.5 SECN 8:00 PM UCLA (9) 4 Colorado 136 Pac 12 PPD Nebraska Ohio State (19)

