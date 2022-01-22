MBB Game Thread: Mizzou @ Alabama

Missouri emerged victorious in Columbia when these two last met, and has regained some momentum of their season. In contrast, Alabama has been sliding since the defeat in Columbia, but they’ll surely be looking for revenge tonight.

First Half Notes

Trevon Brazile transition dunk to start the game is just the start this team needs

I mean does Mizzou just have Bama’s number?

Getting a little Deja Vu from the game in CoMo.

Mizzou just looks like they want it more than Bama.

+18 seems like a laughable spread right now.

Here comes Bama.

Trevon Brazile is going to be a hell of a player as he gets older.

Alabama’s gameplan for Kobe looks much better this game.

This is following the same path of the last game. Bama is making their end of the first half run. Last time Mizzou had an answer, will they this time?

Boogie Coleman step back three was exactly what Missouri needed.

Bama’s shooting ability just makes them never out of it. They’re ready to blow up in an instant.

You’ve got to get Kobe going to finish this job if you’re Mizzou.

time to get it.



5 p.m.

Tuscaloosa, Ala.

SEC Network

The Details

Opponent: Crimson Tide (12-6)

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Where: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, AL

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +18

Where To Watch: SEC Network | WatchESPN

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

Five Questions!