Missouri Returns Home To Face Off Against The Struggling Texas A&M Aggies

The Missouri Tigers (14-5, 3-3 SEC) return home after their win against the Vanderbilt Commodores to face the Texas A&M Aggies (11-7, 1-5 SEC) today at 5 pm on SECN.

The Aggies come to Mizzou Arena after getting crushed by Ole Miss 63-80 in College Station, while the Tigers went to Nashville and took care of business against the Commodores, beating them 66-52.

Texas A&M is led by four shooters currently averaging in double-digits. Starters Kayla Well and Jordan Nixon lead the way with 16.4 and 11.9 points per game, respectively. Reserves/alternate starters Destiny Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie are neck-and-neck with 10.6 and 10.4 points, respectively.

The Aggies struggle to put up and drain threes which was well represented in their loss to Ole Miss. They hit 31.2% of their shots, but only drained 5-16. They like to drive to the paint and take the midrange jumpers over shooting from beyond the arc.

If Missouri wants to defeat Texas A&M and extend their win streak to two, they’ll have to play aggressively and force the Aggies to take those uncomfortable threes.

Here are the keys to the game.

1. Clog the driving lanes and limit access to the paint.

Similar to Vanderbilt, Texas A&M likes to cause chaos inside and from midrange more than take three pointers. If you’re a WNBA team, they’re like the Las Vegas Aces.

A big reason why the Tigers were so successful against Vanderbilt on defense for a good amount of the game was because of LaDazhia Williams’ presence on the court. Even though she only played in limited minutes (and fouled out at the very end), Williams was able to disrupt Vandy’s offensive post presence.

Wells is the Aggies’ leader in two point percentage with a little under 44% of her shots going in (minimum 100 shot attempts). Despite being 6’0, she has the big guard mentality and ability to muscle through defenses. She’s extremely similar to Mizzou’s Aijha Blackwell.

6’3 forward Aaliyah Patty and 6’3 center Sydnee Roby get the most significant bench play for the Aggies in terms of post players. Roby is highly effective down low, converting 58.4% of her shots while Patty has converted 38.2% of them.

Regardless of height, A&M will drive like there’s no tomorrow. It’s up to Williams and the rest of Mizzou’s post defense to step it up a few notches and force them to shoot threes.

2. Get Blackwell going ASAP.

Missouri has the leader in rebounds, rebounds per game, defensive rebounds per game and tied for first in double-doubles in the NCAA . I’m sure y’all have heard her name before.

Aijha Blackwell has been grabbing rebounds early and often but her scoring these past two games haven’t started off the way it should.

She has struggled to get her offense flowing which dampers Mizzou a ton. Blackwell is the Tigers’ primary scorer, especially down low. When her shot isn’t flowing or she’s not getting any good looks, the offense tends to suffer a tad. Of course Hansen and Frank pick up the slack, but they’re mostly from beyond the arc.

Once Blackwell heats up, the offense flows more efficiently. Accompanied by Hansen and Frank, Mizzou will overwhelm the Aggies’ defense early.

3. Continue third quarter dominance.

Seeing Mizzou be so successful throughout the third quarter this season has been great. In my recap from the previous game, I pointed out how their huge third quarter elevated them to defeating Vandy.

If this game does end up like the first half of the Vandy game, Mizzou will need a third quarter explosion from every player on the court.

Even if Mizzou gets hot and dominates the first half, the third quarters have been kryptonite. Good teams can overcome these woes; great teams can overcome the woes and finish out the game strong.

Mizzou is a great team and has all the ability in the world to overcome any in-game adversity.

Also, Red Panda will be performing at halftime so no reason for Mizzou to stumble in the third quarter, right?