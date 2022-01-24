Mizzou alumni show up in two exciting NFL playoff games

Blanton, Bolton contribute in wins for Rams and Chiefs

We’re now just under three weeks from the Super Bowl, and there’s a betting odds chance that we’ll have Mizzou Tigers on opposing sides.

The Rams and 49ers will square off in next week’s NFC Championship game while the Bengals and Chiefs hold down the AFC. Tiger alumni contributed in both games yesterday, with Kendall Blanton showing up early in the Rams’ 30-27 victory over the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Watch: Former #Mizzou TE Kendall Blanton scores his first career TD in the playoffs for the #Ramspic.twitter.com/x89YZnWXp0 — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) January 23, 2022

It was one of Blanton’s two catches on the day, but he made it count. Without it, the Rams would be headed home as they had to fend off a trademark Tom Brady comeback to seal their place in the NFC Championship.

In the late game, Nick Bolton’s heroics were overshadowed by a crazy final minute that will go down in NFL highlight reels everywhere. But the Chiefs would undoubtedly be in trouble without the former Tiger star, as he finished third on the team with 8 tackles, including 3 solos and one for a loss. Star defensive end Frank Clark sang Bolton’s praises after the game.

“We’re in the playoffs, of course, tougher football now where one mistake can change the game,” defensive end Frank Clark said. “Nick’s just been continuing to show why he deserves to be a professional here with the Kansas City Chiefs and why he certainly should be considered one of the best rookies in NFL.”

It should be noted that Mitch Morse (Bills) and Blaine Gabbert (Bucs) had their seasons ended on Sunday. So if you want a guaranteed Super Bowl ring for a Tiger, be rooting for Rams vs. Chiefs.

Hayley Frank exploded for 28 points on Sunday night, lifting Mizzou to a 78-69 win over defending SEC champions Texas A&M.

Frank shot .500 both inside and out of the arc, leading the Tigers in scoring with 28 points and seven 3-pointers. Junior guard Lauren Hansen contributed 14 points and four 3-pointers of her own and junior guard Aijha Blackwell recorded her 15th double double of the season posting 10 points and 15 rebounds.

If you noticed, Aijha Blackwell continued her unreal heater with another double-double. The SEC Network felt compelled to share some of her crazy bulk stats (while incorrectly spelling her name).

Alijha Blackwell’s last nine games



▪️ 20 Pts, 20 Reb

▪️ 15 Pts, 12 Reb

▪️ 18 Pts, 15 Reb

▪️ 13 Pts, 14 Reb

▪️ 11 Pts, 14 Reb

▪️ 26 Pts, 16 Reb

▪️ 27 Pts, 13 Reb

▪️ 12 Pts, 17 Reb

▪️ 10 Pts, 15 Reb@MizzouWBB | @AijhaAnniece pic.twitter.com/ub5cpttgTV — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 24, 2022

Missouri is now 15-5 on the season and will head to Mississippi State later this week.

Things were oh so tight, but No. 8 Mizzou Gymnastics pulled a road win over North Carolina, George Washington and Brown this weekend. From the official gamer at Mizzou Athletics’ site:

This meet marks the fourth-straight meet that the Tigers have earned a 49.000 or better on each event. It is the longest streak in Mizzou history.

Watch out, wrestling, there may be a new monarch of Mizzou winter sports!