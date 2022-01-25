Number One is coming to town!

Missouri welcomes No. 1 Auburn on Tuesday night
Everyone wake up and put on your Tuesday best! The No. 1 team in the country is coming to town!
Missouri hosts the newly minted No. 1 Auburn Tigers on Tuesday evening, just one day after the Tigers achieved the top spot in the Associated Press’ rankings for the first time ever. We’ll have more in our preview later this morning. But to put it in short order, there’s a reason for this. Auburn is bringing a balanced roster with plenty of star power. Probably not surprising given their ranking, huh?
Auburn’s jump in the rankings came after the Tigers beat No. 12 Kentucky 80-71 on Saturday to win their 15ht straight game. They rallied out of a 10-point first-half deficit and used an 11-2 run midway through the second half to take control and jump ahead — which allowed them to roll to the nine-point win. Walker Kessler dropped 19 points and seven rebounds for Auburn while shooting 8-of-10 from the field, and K.D. Johnson added 17 points.
No. 1️⃣— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) January 24, 2022
For the first time in program history, your Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the @AP_Top25!#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/knw6Cgttiw
In his weekly Power Ranking of all the SEC programs, Dave Matter put Auburn at No. 1 ahead of their meeting with Missouri.
Like never before in team history, the Tigers are positioned for an SEC championship and No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn is elite defensively and the nation’s best shot-blocking team.
Should be... fun?
