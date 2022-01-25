PODCAST: REVIEWIN’, PREVIEWIN’ (AGAIN)

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. A very nice road win at Mississippi St. and a good showing against Alabama brings about a tough week as Mizzou gears up for #1 Auburn at home and then at #23 Iowa St. What will we see from this team? Continued fight, or a lackluster performance.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:10 - Dive Cuts is BACK and the hoops team is looking slightly better!

01:10 - 12:08 - Let’s get right into it. Mizzou went into Mississippi St. and won big time. Surprising? Yes.

12:08 - 29:14 - Well, Sean Durugordon has entered the transfer portal and that is sad. But we wish him the best! With him gone, let’s chat a little bit about the roster.

29:14 - 50:08 - Let’s talk about the games this week! A tough one against #1 Auburn at home on Tuesday and a another tough one against #23 Iowa St. on Saturday.

50:08 - 55:08 - What are our expectations for different programs with the amount of coach/player/roster movement?

55:08 - 01:00:40 - Let’s talk about the awful officiating down the stretch at Alabama.

01:00:40 - END - Well, a big week is in store for Cuonzo and the Mizzou Tigers’ Mens Basketball team. Will they be competitive? We shall see. MIZ!

