PODCAST: REVIEWIN’, PREVIEWIN’ (AGAIN)

An impressive win at Mississippi St. and a tough loss at Bama sets up one of Mizzou’s hardest weeks.

By Levi Hutmacher, Sam Snelling, and Matthew Harris

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. A very nice road win at Mississippi St. and a good showing against Alabama brings about a tough week as Mizzou gears up for #1 Auburn at home and then at #23 Iowa St. What will we see from this team? Continued fight, or a lackluster performance.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 01:10 - Dive Cuts is BACK and the hoops team is looking slightly better!
01:10 - 12:08 - Let’s get right into it. Mizzou went into Mississippi St. and won big time. Surprising? Yes.
12:08 - 29:14 - Well, Sean Durugordon has entered the transfer portal and that is sad. But we wish him the best! With him gone, let’s chat a little bit about the roster.
29:14 - 50:08 - Let’s talk about the games this week! A tough one against #1 Auburn at home on Tuesday and a another tough one against #23 Iowa St. on Saturday.
50:08 - 55:08 - What are our expectations for different programs with the amount of coach/player/roster movement?
55:08 - 01:00:40 - Let’s talk about the awful officiating down the stretch at Alabama.
01:00:40 - END - Well, a big week is in store for Cuonzo and the Mizzou Tigers’ Mens Basketball team. Will they be competitive? We shall see. MIZ!

