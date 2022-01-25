 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Auburn vs. Missouri

The #1 team in the nation pays a visit to Columbia looking to stay atop the SEC, while Mizzou aims to spoil their new ranking.

By Parker Gillam

Auburn 0 | Missouri 0

1st Half | 20:00

First Half Notes

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: Auburn (18-1, 7-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m. CT

Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +13.0

Where To Watch: SEC Network

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer?
  3. Who will lead the Tigers in rebounding?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

