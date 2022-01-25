Game Thread: Auburn vs. Missouri

Auburn 0 | Missouri 0
1st Half | 20:00
First Half Notes
Second Half Notes
Primetime.— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 25, 2022
7:30 p.m.
Mizzou Arena
SEC Network
https://t.co/xvDY9J3k1C pic.twitter.com/PcWMEWImzf
The Details
Opponent: Auburn (18-1, 7-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m. CT
Where: Mizzou Arena, Columbia, MO
Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No
What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +13.0
Where To Watch: SEC Network
Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199
Twitter: @MizzouHoops
Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball
- If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)
Five Questions!
- Will the Tigers cover?
- Who will be the leading scorer?
- Who will lead the Tigers in rebounding?
- Who is your trifecta for the game?
- What will the final score be?
Loading comments...