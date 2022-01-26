I have no words.

I have no words. No words but overwhelming feelings of appreciation for the unbelievable crowd — especially that student section — who showed up on a cold, cold Tuesday night in CoMo to watch Mizzou take on Auburn. It was so loud and so awesome, and it definitely impacted both teams. I can’t recall the last time I saw a sold out student section… Kentucky? Iowa State, circa 2017?

Everyone was there! Women’s Hoops was there. Ennis Rakestraw was there. Jontay, his brothers, and Porter Sr were there. Coach Golan and Mizzou Soccer was there. Coach Coop and some of her golfers were there. Coach Drink was there.

Can report. It is LOUD in Mizzou Arena. pic.twitter.com/UWzCmDcYpp — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 26, 2022

No words but feelings of immense pride for the grit and determination and ABSOLUTE FIGHT we saw from this Mizzou team. A Tigers team who many were ready to leave for dead**.

Man our boys left EVERYTHING on that floor ‼️ — Aijha Blackwell (@AijhaAnniece) January 26, 2022

**including some who may or may not work for this very site

No words but just a feeling of astonishment over the glory that is Red Panda.

You know you’re in a great place when you get to assist Red Panda! — Stefanie Kraay Golan (@MIZCoachGolan) January 26, 2022

Ms. Panda doing her thing for as long as she has is far more impressive than Tom Brady leading the NFL in touchdown passes at age 44. You can’t convince me I’m wrong. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) January 26, 2022

No words for the people who haven’t yet begun to believe in this team. There’s nothing I can say to you (that is able to be printed, anyway) to change your mind.

Boogie Coleman and Javon Pickett both say this #Mizzou team is much different from the one that took the court against Arkansas a couple weeks ago. — Anthony Kristensen (@AMFKristensen) January 26, 2022

It was a gut punch, sure, but above all else, I was proud. So so so so so SO @$&+%!= proud of these guys. I don’t care they lost, though of course I wished those final 30ish seconds had worked perfectly and they pulled off the unthinkable. But y’all, this team put everything they had into that game, and almost won the damn thing against the no. 1 team in the country. No one had thought coming in they were going to pull off this upset, and they came thisclose to doing it. So I’m proud. Proud of the fight. The direction they’re going. The way they’re coming together.

That #Mizzou loss stings badly but I hope fans recognize the fight in this team for the last several weeks... and it seems they fed off great energy at the Arena. More of that combination will lead to wins. — Matt Michaels (@MattAndAMic) January 26, 2022

One non-basketball thing before we move onto the links, as this was the only thing I was able to type up before the game…

Another day, another Mizzou Softball preseason ranking. All is right in the world. This time it’s for Softball America. Can you believe the season starts in just a few weeks? That reminds me, I really need to get to my preview, huh? For reference, last year they were no. 12.

The Tigers find themselves among a crap-ton of ranked SEC teams. EIGHT teams from the Southeastern Conference are ranked in the preseason. Missouri sits behind Alabama (3), and Florida (6), and ahead of Arkansas (10), LSU (16), Georgia (18), Kentucky (20), and Tennessee (23). Damn... Here’s the link to the poll if you’d like to see it. Click this link to get your season tickets! Only seating on the berm remains.

On to the links!

“Strength does not come from winning. Your struggles develop your strengths. When you go through hardships and decide not to surrender, that is strength.” #OwnIt — Larissa Anderson (@CoachLarissaA) January 24, 2022

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

Football

Ty’Ron hopped into the portal. Then he almost immediately hopped out of the portal. And then he hopped back in and visited Missouri, where his cousin, Tyrone Hopper, is now playing. See what I did there?

Florida LB transfer Ty'Ron Hopper is currently at Missouri for a visit, per a source. Hopper's cousin, Tyrone, recently transferred to Missouri from UNC.



Also watch out for Auburn with Hopper with his old coach, Christian Robinson, on The Plains. https://t.co/8tgqV0qftv — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 25, 2022

Drink sure liked Javon’s three, huh? HAHA.

Watch: #Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz (@CoachDrinkwitz) was loving this three from Javon Pickett! pic.twitter.com/7gqzQ47V4D — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) January 26, 2022

Some Mizzou signee movement in the Rivals250…

Rivals250 Mizzou biggest movers:

Marquis Gracial goes from 5.8 4 star, unranked to 5.9 4 star, #116 in the nation. DJ Wesolak goes from 5.6 3 star to 5.8 4 star, #182 in the nation. — MIZZOU 2023 (@NEWZOU23) January 25, 2022

Hoops

This team is improving. If you don’t admit that, you’re either blind or you just don’t want to see it. They’ve had second half leads against two of the top three and three of the top seven teams in the league in the last ten days. That can’t be ignored. And it shouldn’t be ignored by the people who ultimately will make the decision whether Martin returns next year. Because of that improvement, I think there’s a pretty good chance he does… There are wins left on this schedule if Missouri continues to play as hard as it has and finds another play or two here and there. I know I’ve been relatively negative tonight and I think the last 35 seconds warrant that, but I also think this last paragraph absolutely needs to be stated.

Some twitter thoughts from podcast producer, Levi:

#mizzou fandom never ceases to amaze me. Expected to lose big time to the number one team and it went down to the wire, the final possession. It sucks to lose like that, but it’s progress and progress I didn’t think was possible this season. — Levi H. (@levihutmacher) January 26, 2022

Lila Bromberg, in a cool story for the KC Star, asked: How do you take down No. 1? Norm Stewart reflects on Mizzou Tigers’ 1997 upset over KU.

When Overtime shares AB love…You really LOVE to see it.

Mizzou Women’s Hoops x We Back Pat

"She blazed so many new trails for so many people, and kind of gave the blueprint of what success could look like for others that wanted to follow in her footsteps." – @CoachPingeton@MizzouWBB x #WeBackPat pic.twitter.com/X5OwRZ1c8L — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) January 25, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Watches on repeat. WOW.

Huge congrats to Track & Field, who set four program top ten marks at Cylcone Open over the weekend, according to MUTigers.com.

Next up for TigerStyle?

Happy Meet Week! The Tigers are in the Other Columbia this weekend to face off against the Gamecocks.

Former Mizzou Players in the Wild

Dru and the SkyForce took on the G-League Clippers on Tuesday and lost, 101-129. Dru started this game, playing 29 minutes and scoring 13 points (5-8, 3-5 from three), to go with 1 REB, 2 AST, and 1 STL. He was -10 on the night.

His other game over the weekend:

Sunday’s loss: 28 minutes (off bench). 7 points (3-8, 0-3 from three), 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 1 TO, 3 PF, -9

Tilly and the Magic took on the Bulls on Tuesday, and lost 88-98. In JT’s 19 minutes off the bench (Teske is back and likely taking his starter’s minutes), JT had 12 points on 5-7 shooting, 7 REB, 1 BLK, 2 TO, and 3 PF. He was +2 on the night.

His other game over the weekend:

Saturday’s loss: 14 minutes (bench), 6 points (3-3), 5 REB, 1 AST, 2 TO, 4 PF, -5

Quin Snyder’s Utah Jazz took on the Suns on Monday and lost, 109-115. Jordan Clarkson played 34 minutes starting, and had 22 points on 9-20 shooting (4-11 from three), with 4 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 4 TO, and 2 PF. He was -5 on the night.

His other recent games:

Sunday’s loss to GSW: 28 minutes (bench), 9 points (3-13, 1-4 from three), 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 TO, 1 PF, +4

Oh hey, we know him! WELL DESERVED, BOLT!

The PFWA selected Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons as the 2021 Rookie and Defensive Rookie of the Year; Cincinnati WR Ja'Marr Chase selected as the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Full All-Rookie honors: pic.twitter.com/B2Qx44F91L — Pro Football Writers (@PFWAwriters) January 25, 2022

