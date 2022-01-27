Missouri Heads To Starkville To Take On A Mississippi State Team In Shambles

After the Missouri Tigers (15-5, 4-3 SEC) fought their way to a 78-69 against Texas A&M, they found themselves on a high. Hayley Frank had recorded career highs in three points made, Aijha Blackwell got herself another double-double, Kiya Dorroh joined the three-point club and all but one of Mizzou’s starters hit double-digits in scoring. The Tigers shared the ball well, accumulating 15 total assists and picked the Aggies’ pockets eight times, which helped them force 14 turnovers.

Mississippi State, on the other hand, is performing completely opposite of Mizzou. Despite their 11-7 overall record, they’re just 2-4 in SEC play. The Bulldogs are on a three game losing streak, and that’s not the extent of their problems.

The Bulldogs lost three players to the transfer portal in 2021. The latest to enter the transfer portal is the worst hit of all. Leading scorer Rickea Jackson announced her entrance into the transfer portal on January 24. She was averaging 20.3ppg was also second in rebounding (6.8rpg).

Thank you bulldog family pic.twitter.com/GBqSXi7M85 — RJ (@iamthathooper) January 25, 2022

Mississippi State is in shambles and Missouri hopes to capitalize in Starkville tonight. You can watch it unfold at 5:30 pm on SEC Network.

Here are the keys to the game.

1. Prepare for post changes.

Without Mississippi States’ main post presence in Rickea Jackson, Coach Doug Novak has some shuffling to do.

6’4 forward Raven Farley seems like the most obvious person to step up, but she’s been out with an injury the past few weeks and may be a bit rusty. If she’s ready to play, State will definitely need her. Prior to the injury, she played in 14 games, starting 8.

Raven Farley returned to practice yesterday for Mississippi State women’s basketball, per source. She’s missed several weeks, but if she can return to games soon, her size will be important, especially after Rickea Jackson’s departure — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) January 26, 2022

Regardless of Farley’s status come tip off, Mizzou must prepare for every single post player on the roster. The Bulldogs will probably opt to play small ball, but that won’t take away from the amount of shots they’ll likely attempt in the paint.

LaDazhia Williams must continue to assert her post presence on defense and stay away from foul trouble. Mizzou has the advantage in the post and preparing for everyone will make way for an easy inside game.

2. Grab all the rebounds.

With Mississippi State presumably going small ball and being undersized, there is ultimately no reason that Mizzou can’t dominate the boards. Lest you forget, the Tigers still have the rebounding queen, Aijha Blackwell, to assist in getting all the boards.

Of course, Blackwell can’t do it all. Frank was also excellent on the boards against A&M, and Williams has improved a ton this season in that area. With the probable size differential, I wouldn’t be surprised if Frank and Williams join Aijha in becoming the queens of rebounding.

3. Even though the three ball is the Bulldogs’ weakness, perimeter defense is a must

Back at takeaway one, I noted that despite post changes for Mississippi State on the horizon, Mizzou still has to stand their ground down low. They can’t waver on perimeter defense. If Mizzou is able to shut down Mississippi State in the post, they’ll opt to swing the ball out to a perimeter shooter.

The Bulldogs are currently last in the SEC in three-point shooting percentage, only converting 26.6% of their attempts. Regardless, dominating in the defensive post will force Mississippi State to shoot their weakest shot. I wouldn’t count them out on converting threes whenever they get the chance.

Every single time I say that Mizzou’s opponent is weak at three point shooting, they always seem to launch and makes threes at an astounding rate. Basically, it’s like they gain super powers and become three-point shooting machines just because I mention it. Regardless, the post and midrange is the Bulldogs’ strong suit, so the Tigers will have to clamp down on perimeter shooters to ensure the superpowers don’t emerge.