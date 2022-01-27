 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mizzou Players and Cuonzo Martin Reflect on Impressive Showing from Student Section

New, 79 comments

Mizzou Links for Thursday, January 27

By Sammy Stava

Still bummed after the heartbreaking loss?

Yeah, same here. But as much as Tuesday night hurt, a one-point loss against the No. 1 team in the country is obviously nothing to be ashamed of.

This team is starting to get better in their last four games after the Arkansas debacle, and they deserve credit for that. This group certainly hasn’t given up on their head coach, and that is a positive reflection on Cuonzo. There is progress being shown, but at some point, it will need to show up in the win column down the stretch for it to matter.

A consistently good showing from the student section will give this team better chances for some wins at home, because there is NO DOUBT that the team fed off of that energy on Tuesday night. The players and the head coach definitely appreciated it.

Kobe Brown loved it.

Amari Davis loved it:

Anton Brookshire loved it:

And Cuonzo Martin loved it:

Mizzou Arena is one of the toughest places to play when it’s packed. We saw that in Cuonzo’s first season when they went 13-4 at home, and I really wish last year’s team (that was ranked almost all of last season) had the luxury of playing in front of a full capacity crowd (stupid COVID).

I get it, Mizzou is in the midst of a losing season, and this team hasn’t given a reason for fans to really buy in — but a packed home court advantage can absolutely make a difference. That’s not just Mizzou, but it’s all of college basketball in general.

Here are some of the highlights from the atmosphere on Tuesday night:

Also, the Rally for Rhyan Game has been set for February 12th against Ole Miss. That’s a Saturday tip at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Moving onto softball, a BIG congrats to sophomore shortstop Jenna Laird and graduate student outfielder Brooke Wilmes, who were named to the 2022 USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List. That’s a really impressive preseason honor for those two, and you can read more about it here on MUTigers.com.

And perhaps, there could be some football transfer portal commitment news in the near future? Stay tuned.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

  • It looks like Ennis Rakestraw has A LOT of eligibility left!
  • As a rookie, Nick Bolton leads ALL players with 22 tackles for loss this season with the Chiefs.
  • Ethan Hellebusch from Park Hill South in Kansas City has committed to Mizzou as a preferred walk-on
  • Here are the latest recruiting rankings listed for Luther Burden. What the heck, 247Sports?
  • The Lady Tigers are on the road to Starkville!
