Mizzou Players and Cuonzo Martin Reflect on Impressive Showing from Student Section

Still bummed after the heartbreaking loss?

Yeah, same here. But as much as Tuesday night hurt, a one-point loss against the No. 1 team in the country is obviously nothing to be ashamed of.

This team is starting to get better in their last four games after the Arkansas debacle, and they deserve credit for that. This group certainly hasn’t given up on their head coach, and that is a positive reflection on Cuonzo. There is progress being shown, but at some point, it will need to show up in the win column down the stretch for it to matter.

A consistently good showing from the student section will give this team better chances for some wins at home, because there is NO DOUBT that the team fed off of that energy on Tuesday night. The players and the head coach definitely appreciated it.

Kobe Brown loved it.

Tough loss tonight. The student section was crazy today though! Thank you #miz — Kobe Brown (@TheKobe24Brown) January 26, 2022

Amari Davis loved it:

Hate that we couldn’t pull it out last night but we heard y’all all game long it’s only up from here #MIZ — Amari Davis (@Amari937) January 26, 2022

Anton Brookshire loved it:

Had an incredible student section last night We felt y’all last night !〽️ pic.twitter.com/BYgAW7VbDa — Anton Brookshire (@AntBrookshire0) January 26, 2022

And Cuonzo Martin loved it:

Mizzou students you were sensational last night! See you again Wednesday as we take on Florida.



Pizza’s on me this time pic.twitter.com/IY7Kumg5dX — Cuonzo Martin (@CuonzoMartin) January 26, 2022

Mizzou Arena is one of the toughest places to play when it’s packed. We saw that in Cuonzo’s first season when they went 13-4 at home, and I really wish last year’s team (that was ranked almost all of last season) had the luxury of playing in front of a full capacity crowd (stupid COVID).

I get it, Mizzou is in the midst of a losing season, and this team hasn’t given a reason for fans to really buy in — but a packed home court advantage can absolutely make a difference. That’s not just Mizzou, but it’s all of college basketball in general.

Here are some of the highlights from the atmosphere on Tuesday night:

Keep grounded.

Keep staying focused. pic.twitter.com/3SbrLhnXBm — Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) January 26, 2022

Also, the Rally for Rhyan Game has been set for February 12th against Ole Miss. That’s a Saturday tip at 7:30 p.m. CT.

Moving onto softball, a BIG congrats to sophomore shortstop Jenna Laird and graduate student outfielder Brooke Wilmes, who were named to the 2022 USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year Watch List. That’s a really impressive preseason honor for those two, and you can read more about it here on MUTigers.com.

And perhaps, there could be some football transfer portal commitment news in the near future? Stay tuned.

Onto the links! M-I-Z!

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

(Columbia Missourian)

(Miscellaneous/Tweets)

It looks like Ennis Rakestraw has A LOT of eligibility left!

Eligibility looks unreal 4 years could be the oldest in the country pic.twitter.com/n1yXnWsNt5 — Ennis Rakestraw Jr (@EnnisRakestraw) January 26, 2022

As a rookie, Nick Bolton leads ALL players with 22 tackles for loss this season with the Chiefs.

Nick Bolton isn’t your ordinary rookie ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yncJVQEuLl — PFF (@PFF) January 26, 2022

Ethan Hellebusch from Park Hill South in Kansas City has committed to Mizzou as a preferred walk-on

I am very excited to announce I am 100% committed to play football at the University of Missouri! Thank you to all my coaches and family who worked with me to help make this happen! @MizzouFootball #MIZ pic.twitter.com/hPYND2avBx — Ethan Hellebusch (@EthanHellebusch) January 26, 2022

Here are the latest recruiting rankings listed for Luther Burden. What the heck, 247Sports?

Missouri WR signee Luther Burden ranks No. 8 & five-stars according to the final 2022 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average utilizing all four major recruiting services: https://t.co/3s3ynI30Kd pic.twitter.com/PNkpVGxI7x — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 27, 2022

The Lady Tigers are on the road to Starkville!