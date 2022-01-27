Report: Florida linebacker transfer Ty’Ron Hopper signing with Missouri

After Tyrone Hopper committed to Missouri earlier this month, there was a possibility that Mizzou was in the running to land another Hopper.

Consider that possibility a reality. According to Matt Zenitz at On3 sports, Florida linebacker transfer Ty’Ron Hopper will be enrolling at the University of Missouri. Ty’Ron is the younger cousin of Tyrone.

Florida linebacker transfer Ty’Ron Hopper is set to transfer to Missouri, sources tell @on3sports. The plan is for him to arrive on campus in the coming days.



Former top-65 recruit who posted 65 tackles and 10 tackles for loss at Florida last season.https://t.co/5PhuO9X6NK — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 27, 2022

The potential commitment has been swirling around the rumor mill all day. Zenitz is the first official media member to put forward any sort of confirmation.

In a position of need with the departure of Blaze Alldredge, Mizzou has landed a former four-star recruit. Hopper was rated as the fourth-best outside linebacker in the country by Rivals and 247Sports in the 2019 recruiting class. He ranked 46th nationally on Rivals and 88th on 247Sports.

It has been a strange journey through the transfer portal for Hopper as he entered, backed out, then entered again.

Hopper was fresh off a visit to Mizzou, and apparently the impression from the coaching staff was enough to seal the deal. Of course, the family connection with Tyrone probably helped as well.

Florida LB transfer Ty'Ron Hopper is currently at Missouri for a visit, per a source. Hopper's cousin, Tyrone, recently transferred to Missouri from UNC.



Also watch out for Auburn with Hopper with his old coach, Christian Robinson, on The Plains. https://t.co/8tgqV0qftv — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 25, 2022

According to stats from the Florida Gators, this past season as a redshirt sophomore Hopper had 65 total tackles (10 TFL), a forced fumble, and two pass breakups in 13 games played.

Hopper is the seventh transfer addition in Missouri’s 2022 recruiting class joining Nathaniel Peat, Joseph Charleston, Jayden Jernigan, Bence Polgar, Dreyden Norwood, and Tyrone Hopper.

Welcome, Ty’Ron! M-I-Z!

Get to know: Ty’Ron Hopper

Hometown: Roswell

High School: Roswell, Georgia

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6’2”, 197 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: 4-star, 6.0

247Composite Ranking: 4-star, 0.9595

Total announced offers: 17

Offers to note: Alabama, Auburn, Boise State, Auburn, Wisconsin, Arkansas Clemson (out of high school)

What they’re saying:

Former Florida linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper joining his brother Tyrone Hopper at Mizzou. Tyrone recently transferred in from North Carolina.



Great additions to a Mizzou defense in need of players that can be ready to see the field next season https://t.co/zw5b5ZHqSF — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 27, 2022