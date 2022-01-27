PODCAST: TRANSFERS, NEW COACHES, AND ROSTER TALK. WELCOME TO THE OFFSEASON!

Welcome back Tiger Fans to another episode of Before the Box Score with Nate Edwards and Brandon Kiley. The guys are back with a new season of Before the Box Score! In this episode Nate and BK talk all things offseason. From transfer out to transfer in to roster and depth talk, it’s all here.

Moving forward, Nate and BK will record every other week in the offseason until the regular season is here.

Episode Breakdown:

00:00 - 02:42: A new season of BTBS is here! Welcome back Tiger fans as well as Nate and BK. Lots to talk about today.

02:42 - 14:36: Lets talk about the guys that have decided to enter the transfer portal.

14:36 - 24:23: Niko Hea is medically retiring, which is sad. Which also means the TE room is in need of some help.

24:23 - 46:30: With the losses out of the way, there are a few new faces coming on the roster! Who are they and how will they help?

46:30 - 51:53: Tyler Badie is going on to the NFL and will be amazing, leaving the running back room look a little different this year. Who is going to step up? Will it be a newcomer or someone else?

51:53 - 01:01:45: Time to talk about the good ol transfer portal.

01:01:45 - 01:16:54: Since the season has ended there has been quite a bit of movement on the coaching staff.

01:16:54 - 01:17:43: Rivals finalized their rankings for the year and some Mizzou guys were ranked well!

01:17:43 - END: That wraps this episode. This team is super interesting and it’s time to get some more Ws in the record book. Come back in a couple weeks for our next episode of Before the Box Score! MIZ!

