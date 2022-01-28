Mizzou Wrestling: Three New Additions Add Depth

Mizzou just added three new wrestlers to the roster this year from the transfer portal. Cole Gripka, Joel Mylin, and Brant Whitaker have announced they are coming to wrestle for Mizzou. All three wrestlers are originally from Missouri but had committed to other colleges and now plan to make their return to the Show-Me State. I don’t expect any to start, but they’ll add good depth to an already deep lineup.

Cole Gripka comes in from North Dakota State with a 5-6 record at heavyweight this season. In high school he wrestled for Maysville High School in NW Missouri where he was 5th at State as a sophomore, then won state titles at 220lbs and 285lbs his final two years with a record of 76-0.

Joel Mylin wrestled for Lafayette High School in St. Louis where he placed 3rd at state as a senior. Previously in Illinois he was a three-time qualifier and a state champ as a sophomore and placed 3rd as a junior. He was originally at Hofstra for college and will come in at 141lbs for the Tigers.

Brant Whitaker is coming home after representing Father Tolton HS and Boonville HS where he was a four-time state finalist and three-time state champion. He was ranked #293 by MatScouts coming out of high school and was originally committed to NC State but did not step on the mat for them. He comes in as a 165/174lber.

It is always exciting to add Missouri talent to the stacked Tiger Style roster.