Pain in StarkVegas

Big YIKES.

That… was not good, y’all. A team, who, as Lauren wrote about in their preview, “…are currently last in the SEC in three-point shooting percentage, only converting 26.6% of their attempts” was unconscious from beyond the arc on Thursday night, making 14/27, or about 52%. Bowling Green grad transfer Caterrion Thompson was 7/12 alone. Missouri, for reference, only made 6 total, two of which came from Haley Troup. Honestly, it was like watching some sort of weird, bizarro universe.

And you know what, Rock M is truly sorry for their part in this catastrophe. We own up to it as a site. Because something incredibly eery has happened. By some weird twist of what can only be described as devil magic, every time Lauren writes in their preview about a team’s terrible three point shooting, Mizzou’s opponent is suddenly gifted with the superhuman ability to shoot the three-ball at an absurd level. It’s true. It happened during the A&M game, too, but Mizzou still pulled that one out.

You’ve seen it, y’all. A @RockMNation promise. We’re sorry for the barrage of opponents’ threes @lrosenberg101’s previews have inadvertently brought on. https://t.co/M1UDrBZ0AF — Karen S (@karensteger) January 28, 2022

If you’re looking answers beyond the MSU three-pointers, here’s the box score, courtesy of StatBroadcast. The Bulldogs led the entire game, and scored A LOT of points off of Mizzou’s 20 turnovers. AB, coming off the bench in this one, got her tenth straight double-double (and 16th of the season), but I don’t feel like some of the others (mainly, Frankie) took enough shots, Mama took perhaps too many, and Lo had a rather uncharacteristic shooting performance. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Columbia Tribune’s Chris Kwiecinski wrote about several reasons that this particular loss was puzzling. Like, for instance, how this game was a complete role reversal for a team that normally is the hot three-point shooter. Some of the shots, Kwiecinski noted, “were open due to late closeouts or some rotational issues, but others were just shooter’s rolls. One of MSU’s shots hit iron, flew way up in the air and fell through the hoop.”

And how Missouri wasn’t outplayed or outmuscled by Mississippi State, but it was self-inflicted errors that sunk them, like those turnovers, as I mentioned earlier.

And how this game was proof Missouri can’t take anyone for granted, no matter the case. As Lauren wrote in their preview, MSU has had a rough, rough go in terms of personnel matters, losing players and coaches left and right. But, as CK wrote:

That was the same lesson that the Gamecocks learned in their loss to the Tigers: just because a team is short-handed doesn’t mean it’ll provide an easy win. Mississippi State has the reputation of being a solid program. It’s one that was consistently playing for Final Fours and national championships. The Bulldogs played with that resolve Thursday.

That last part is so true. When I think of Mississippi State, I always think of those really great teams that are always make it far in March. Their last two years haven’t really been up to par, but it doesn’t matter. They showed on Thursday night that they are a tough out no matter what.

You can find more about the game in Lauren’s takeaways, which will arrive on your screens sometime this afternoon.

SPECIAL NOTE: On the SEC Women’s Hoops front, Thursday was a WACKY day. Mizzou losing was nothing compared to these other happenings… Just a few hours after no. 4 Tennessee was announced as a 1-seed in the Wichita region of the first Top 16 committee rankings of the season, they lost to cellar dweller Auburn (8-10, 0-7), 71-61. And then — this actually made me cackle with delight as a noted Kim Mulkey despiser — Arkansas took down no. 12 LSU, 90-76. And Kentucky, who was very recently ranked in the AP poll, lost to Vandy (10-10, 1-5), 65-57.

ON TO THE LINKS! Best of luck to Mizzou Men’s Hoops at Iowa State tomorrow, to TigerStyle in Utah tomorrow, to Swim & Dive at South Carolina tomorrow, to Track at the Arkansas Invite today & tomorrow, and to Women’s Hoops, who’ll be Tuscaloosa on Sunday to face Alabama!

GO TIGERS!!!!

Personal news: A few things to share, actually! 1) I designed a shirt for 573 Tees that will be sold soon— can’t wait for y’all to see it, and 2) the MU advising job that vanished — stupid powers that be — last semester after four interviews and approx 165 hours spent talking to people, re-opened and had my first re-interview on Thursday!

Blake Baker officially became the Tigers’ new safeties coach, according to this post by the Trib’s Chris Kwiecinski. As a reminder, “Baker fills the vacancy on Missouri’s staff after safeties coach Charlie Harbison stepped away from his full-time coaching role to focus on health concerns within his family.”

More Blake Baker hiring news: Blake Baker joins football coaching staff (MUTigers.com).

**I’ll have you know, if you read my Weds links, you KNOW I made this joke first**

Cool.

The addition of Hopper moves #Mizzou up 10 spots from 29th to 19th in the 247Sports’ transfer team rankings. https://t.co/LZaz6SCa5b ⤵️ https://t.co/G8JLBZZY1Z — Sammy Stava (@StavaonSTL) January 28, 2022

Hahaha. But really…

Honestly can’t wait to see what @MizzouEquipment does with the names on the back for Ty’Ron Hopper and Tyrone Hopper next season. One of the most fascinating storylines for 2022 IMO. — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) January 28, 2022

Just finished recording our first show with ⁦@mcgetbusy1⁩ Episode 1 will debut on PowerMizzou next Tuesday. Topics include the origin of his nickname and his top five #Mizzou football players on the basketball court. Think you’ll enjoy getting to know Mookie on the show. pic.twitter.com/qRdoPzu7us — Power Mizzou (@PowerMizzoucom) January 27, 2022

Interesting, especially when you consider the schedule….

Missouri rushing defense numbers from last season:



In August/Sept: 271 yards per game; #14 in the SEC

In October: 296 yard per game; #14 in the SEC

In November: 120 yard per game; #4 in the SEC



November was arguably the toughest stretch, only month that featured all SEC foes — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) January 28, 2022

Hoops

Missouri, while the results don’t necessarily show it, has improved in recent games. The Tigers have been better with shot selection and their defense has improved drastically. Coach Cuonzo Martin has said that this is the first MU team he’s had that didn’t come in with a set defensive identity, which could have led to some of the more lopsided defeats over the course of the season. With that improvement, the Tigers held No. 1 Auburn to its season-low in points and stayed with the nation’s top-ranked team until the final buzzer. Missouri boasts wins over Ole Miss, SMU and previously ranked Alabama as its resume builders. While that isn’t as strong as Iowa State, there are tangible signs of improvement in this Missouri team that shouldn’t be ignored heading into another ranked matchup.

‘22 Hoops commit Averi Kroenke looks to be a very good ball player. She was honored before the game tonight for scoring her 1,000th point. The Rock Bridge Bruin was a big factor in their win over the Kewpies on Thursday night, and had 21 first half points.

Kroenke has been on a tear recently. Like, a stretch of some of the best prep girls basketball I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/Nx3gNIobZ3 — Chris Kwiecinski (@OchoK_) January 28, 2022

Congrats on 1,000 Young Buck! Let em know who taught you everything @akswish1 pic.twitter.com/TZmyTTQudX — Sierra Michaelis (@SierraMichaelis) January 28, 2022

Other Mizzou Sports

Looks like Abby George is ending her softball career, according to a recent IG post (screenshot because I could not get the post to imbed). Best wishes to her. If you’re keeping track, Mizzou is down two vets now, but returns literally everyone else and some fresh new faces.

Track and Field is back in action this weekend, and heading to the Arkansas Invite, per the Missourian’s Kenny Van Doren. The meet will be broadcasted on SEC Network+ and live results will be posted to FlashResults. (More info at MUTigers.com)

I believe that you need a subscription to read the article, but here’s a tidbit from Coach Bieser…

“I was very pleased with our fall. I thought we made a lot of progress and addressed some of the issues that really held us back last season. The guys, particularly on the mound, have responded well."



-@MizzouBaseball HC Steve Bieser



[FALL REPORT: https://t.co/7xLSUo9GCd] pic.twitter.com/GIHGrRidqb — D1Baseball (@d1baseball) January 26, 2022

And speaking of baseball, it looks like they’ve picked up another commit— GT Taylor. Welcome!

I’m proud to announce that I will be furthering my academic and baseball career at the university of Missouri (mizzou) huge thanks to my family and @USNatsNational @JD8Baseball @jzimmbaseball @JbrownPG @mizzoubaseball @Jthagerty11 pic.twitter.com/pgXiSj14yC — GT Taylor (@Taylor17Gt) January 27, 2022

The No. 10/18 Mizzou Swim and Dive teams travel to the “other” Columbia for their final dual meet of the season on Saturday at 10am EST. According to MUTigers.com, 10 Tigers have top-25 times in the nation.

On the men’s side, seniors Jack Dahlgren and Danny Kovac and junior Ben Patton all have posted top-10 times nationally. On the women’s team, seniors Megan Keil and Sarah Thompson both have recorded top-10 times.

Three new wrestlers!

Former @ToltonAthletics star Brant Whitaker is back home in Mid-Missouri. He had signed to wrestle for NC State last spring. https://t.co/sY5nJhpH3y — Andrew Kauffman (@AndrewABC17) January 27, 2022

Mizzou in the NBA

DRUUUUUUUUUU did not play in the SkyForce’s loss against the Spurs on Thursday night. NEXT UP: I actually can’t tell. Nothing appears to be scheduled for the foreseeable future?

did not play in the SkyForce’s loss against the Spurs on Thursday night. NEXT UP: I actually can’t tell. Nothing appears to be scheduled for the foreseeable future? Tilly and the Magic were not in action since I last reported. NEXT UP: Tonight and Saturday at 6pm vs the Nets

and the Magic were not in action since I last reported. NEXT UP: Tonight and Saturday at 6pm vs the Nets JC and the Fightin Quin Snyders faced off against the Suns on Wednesday night, and lost 105-97. In Jordan’s 31 minutes, he had 26 points on 9-19 shooting (6-12 from three) with 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TO and 4 PF. He was +2 on the night. NEXT UP: Tonight at 7pm vs the Grizzlies (I LOVE Memphis. This is a Ja fan website)

and the faced off against the Suns on Wednesday night, and lost 105-97. In Jordan’s 31 minutes, he had 26 points on 9-19 shooting (6-12 from three) with 5 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 2 TO and 4 PF. He was +2 on the night. NEXT UP: Tonight at 7pm vs the Grizzlies (I LOVE Memphis. This is a Ja fan website) Per the AP’s Jay Cohen, a big congrats goes out to former Mizzou DC, Matt Eberflus, who was named the new head coach for the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Robby Kalland of UpRoxx talked with the Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper on a number of things, including “the infamous incident” with Sophie Cunningham. Great read.

We also talked about the Sophie Cunningham staredown that went viral and I really enjoyed her answer to why she thought it was a moment women's hoops needed: pic.twitter.com/qfGgWAmFqX — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) January 25, 2022

