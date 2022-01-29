 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Iowa State

New, 4 comments

The Tigers travel to Ames for the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.

By Parker Gillam
Syndication: Tuscaloosa News Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK

Missouri 25 | Iowa State 20

1st Half | 4:00

First Half Notes

  • DaJuan Gordon with a beautiful arching mid-range shot and then a 3, a major offensive contribution from him would be huge today.
  • Graphic about Mizzou being 1-4 in games they start hot in is not a great sign.
  • Series of turnovers and Iowa State easy buckets allows Cyclones to take the lead.
  • Brazile with another display of his athleticism and length, this time catching a lob and slamming it.
  • Anton Brookshire with some minutes early on, perhaps to attempt to provide a spark.
  • Ronnie DeGray with a strong stretch, Tigers retake the lead.

Second Half Notes

The Details

Opponent: Iowa State (15-5)

Time: 1:00 p.m. CT

Where: Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa

Is Mizzou Receiving Top 25 Votes? No

What Does Vegas Say? Mizzou +10.0

Where To Watch: ESPNU

Radio: Tiger Radio Network // Sirius/XM -119/199

Twitter: @MizzouHoops

Facebook: Mizzou Men’s Basketball

  • If you’re looking to sign up for ESPN+, Rock M Nation now has an affiliate link: click Here for ESPN+ Now! (** RockMNation has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though RockMNation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.**)

Five Questions!

  1. Will the Tigers cover?
  2. Who will be the leading scorer?
  3. Who will lead the Tigers in rebounding?
  4. Who is your trifecta for the game?
  5. What will the final score be?

Next Up In Links

Loading comments...