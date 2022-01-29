Buffalo tight end Tyler Stephens transferring to Missouri

Have you heard that Missouri is in need of help at tight end? You haven’t? We’ve got some content for you in that case.

Now that you’re back after reading those splendid articles, we’ve got some good news for you! Eli Drinkwitz and his staff were apparently perusing those same pieces and decided it was time to address the need for more depth at the tight end position. So they once again dipped into the transfer portal and brought back a promising piece.

Stephens is one of several transfers and recruits on an official visit to Missouri this weekend and becomes the first to officially commit. His stats are... we’ll say they’re incomplete. He’s a redshirt sophomore who played in six games in 2021. He wasn’t a prolific pass-catcher by any means — he only logged 15 catches for 157 yards and one touchdown — but we also know that Drinkwitz really values strong blockers as well. I’ll leave it to BK to tell us more about Stephens’ blocking skills.

Regardless, it was clear that Missouri needed some more depth at tight end — only one of their three current tight ends has any sort of game action under his belt. That they were able to find a piece with some Division I experience is a plus.

Welcome, Tyler!

Get to know: Tyler Stephens

Hometown: Leavittsburg, OH

Former School: Buffalo

Position: Tight End

Ht/Wt: 6’6”, 230 lbs

Rivals Ranking (High School): 5.4, 2-star

247Composite Ranking (High School): 3-star, 0.8003

What they’re saying: