Mizzou Football commits shine in the Under Armour All American game

Burden, Gracial provide highlights at UAAA game

We talk a lot about how the future is bright with Mizzou Football, specifically because of the way Eli Drinkwitz has recruited since he arrived.

Much of that success still exists in the future — the plays that all of Drink’s recruits will make in 2022, 2023 and hopefully beyond. But those who were paying attention were treated to a present day look at the product Drinkwitz will put on the field in the coming seasons.

The Under Armour All American game took place on Sunday afternoon, with three Mizzou commits playing: WR Luther Burden, OL DeShawn Woods and DT Marquis Gracial. Apparently when Burden and Gracial arrived from Missouri, there was a contingent of Tiger fans waiting to celebrate.

When Marquis and Luther Burden got off the plane in Orlando, Missouri fans were there to greet them and were lined up to welcome them to Orlando. — St. Chuck Football (@StChuckFootball) January 2, 2022

That’s an incredibly cool look for Mizzou, and I hope those two guys (and Woods) got to enjoy the whole experience. It sure seemed like they were. After all, it didn’t take Luther Burden long to settle in.

LUTHER BURDEN. WOW.



65-YARD TD ON THE FIRST PLAY OF THE GAME❗️ pic.twitter.com/tMrOx9iikY — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2022

Gracial didn’t contribute anything nearly that dramatic, but he did play well. He pulled down this impressive sack about halfway through the game.

Burden's not the only future doing work in the @UANextFootball Game

Marquis Gracial with a sack ⤵️

via @espn pic.twitter.com/ZctiBowgPx — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) January 2, 2022

It was cool to get a look at the future in action, especially considering the competition was the best of the best in high school football talent.

Yesterday at Rock M

More Links:

First things first, I’d like to take a moment to recognize Cayla Kessinger, a Mizzou Softball sixth-year senior, who officially hung up the cleats on Sunday.

In an emotional video posted to her Instagram page, Kessinger announced that she would not play in the 2022 season due to mental health concerns she needs to address.

It’s an incredibly vulnerable and moving statement. Kudos to her for the bravery to say something, and for her thoughtful comments on talking about and addressing mental health.

It’ll be a tough loss for Mizzou. Kessinger was a Second Team All American in 2020 and hit .327 with 14 home runs in 2021. She had previously announced she would use her COVID-19 year of eligibility in 2022.

Here’s to hoping she finds peace and happiness in the post-softball life.

If you wanted to relive Mizzou Hoops’ magical win over No. 1 South Carolina again, you have to see this breakdown of how the Tigers attacked the Gamecocks’ shot blockers.