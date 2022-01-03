Mizzou versus Mississippi State Basketball is postponed

The Missouri Men’s Basketball game for this Wednesday against Mississippi State has been postponed with no makeup date available as of yet.

Per a release from the school:

The University of Missouri men’s basketball game against Mississippi State on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Mizzou Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mizzou program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time. Tickets to the game will be honored if the game is able to be rescheduled. If the game is not rescheduled, tickets will be refunded.

Missouri is coming off a conference opening loss to Kentucky and were hoping to get off a two game skid with their first home game since their December 18th win over Utah. The Saturday home game against Alabama is still on schedule to be played as of today.

The positive tests shouldn’t be that much of a surprise considering Cuonzo Martin’s positive test last week. After making it through all season last year avoiding any issues within the Missouri program, COVID finally punched its way through and tagged Missouri. There has been a host of cancelled games all throughout the country, and it appears the timing of the vaccinations and the ease with which the Omicron variant is spreading is making playing basketball games quite difficult.

We’ll update this post as we learn more.