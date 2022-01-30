Missouri Heads To Alabama For Important Road Match

After a uncharacteristic 77-62 loss on the road to the Mississippi State Bulldogs, the Missouri Tigers (15-6, 4-4 SEC) head to Tuscaloosa to face the Alabama Crimson Tide (11-8, 2-6 SEC) today at 5 pm on SECN.

I wasn’t able to write a takeaways piece about the loss, so check out my twitter thread for some quick thoughts about the game.

Because I won’t be able to write a takeaways article from last night’s MIZ-MSST wbb game, here is what they would’ve been. @RockMNation



1. Perimeter defense was not good. When the game plan is to guard inside you still need to guard shooters. — Lauren Rosenberg ️‍ ✡️ (@lrosenberg101) January 28, 2022



Both Mizzou and Alabama are struggling as of late, although Alabama defeated SEC cellar dweller Auburn on the road last Sunday. What is most interesting about both the Tigers and the Tide’s SEC season is that Alabama’s home record is 1-3 while Mizzou’s road record is 1-3. With both teams struggling to find an identity in opposite ways, it’ll be a battle of who can overcome their achilles heels. Will Mizzou take advantage of Alabama’s SEC home woes or will Alabama do the exact opposite?

Here are the keys to the game for Mizzou.

1. Give the ball to your best shooter.

I think all Mizzou fans can agree that Hayley Frank did not get enough touches against MS State. In the comments section of the game thread, someone brought up that it seemed as though Frank was looking to take advantage in the post rather than shoot. I believe, because of the Bulldogs’ loss of Rickea Jackson, the plan was to insert post play from the forwards rather than shoot the three.

Regardless, Frank should’ve gotten the ball way more often. Against Alabama, whose starting five consists of four guards averaging around 5’7.5” and a 6’4 center, Frank should see the ball whether it be down low in the post or with the advantage from three.

When Frank starts to heat up, the team does better.

2. Lock the ball in a safe with extra security.

I made this reference a while back about how Mizzou needs to take care of the ball. Turnovers against Mississippi State further prove the need.

The Tigers tied their season high in turnovers with 20. Aside from not making their shots and allowing the Bulldogs to launch daggers with unusual ease, the turnover bug was a major issue.

Alabama is forcing 332 turnovers while Mizzou is forcing 267. Protecting the ball should be a top priority. Less mistakes equals more opportunities to put points on the board.

3. Win the rebound game.

Mizzou out-rebounded Mississippi State 34-22 due to their height advantage. Again, the Tigers find themselves with the height advantage, which needs to be put to immediate use.

Grabbing rebounds are usually the deciding factor of games. Unfortunately, it didn’t go Mizzou’s way on Thursday. But, rebounds give second chances and can keep momentum up and maintain or start an offensive flow.

If Mizzou is able to grab rebounds and capitalize on the opportunities to make something happen, this game should be better than the last.