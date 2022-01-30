Mizzou Wrestling: Back On Track With Two Conference Wins

Mizzou Wrestling went on the road to Utah and scored a 30-6 win over Wyoming and a 18-15 win over Utah Valley, winning 13 of 20 matches. Mizzou was missing multiple starters throughout these two duals. Peyton Mocco at 174lbs and Keegan O’Toole at 165lbs didn’t make the trip, while Rocky Elam only wrestled against Wyoming. Most of Mizzou’s wrestlers looked improved in these matches but some still had significant struggles.

Jarrett Jacques is the MVP for me after these duals. He got back on track, notching a big upset win over a ranked opponent of Wyoming and a strong decision in his second match. Sean Harman looked great, getting two huge ranked wins in Mocco’s absence. Jeremiah Kent went 2-0 with a ranked win and a pin. Josh Edmond went 2-0, after a slow start and an OT win against Wyoming he scored a technical fall in his second match. Zach Elam looked great in this dual and racked up 22 points in two matches.

Noah Surtin avenged a loss from last season but ended up losing a tight one to All-American Taylor LaMont, with a late first period takedown being the deciding factor. Trey Crawford returned to the lineup and went 1-1, scoring a big technical fall in his first match but struggled against a top 15 UVU opponent. Mitchell Bohlken wrestled tough again up at 165lbs, but faced two ranked opponents that proved to be too much. He avoided giving up bonus points though which was big for the team points.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t all good for Mizzou, as between the two duals they were upset in three significant matches. Rocky Elam struggled against fellow All-American Stephen Buchanan, losing a 3-2 decision after being ridden out the entire third period. Rocky’s gas tank has proven to be a problem since winning the Southern Scuffle tournament. Jack Flynn started in his place against Utah Valley and lost an 8-1 decision against a ranked wrestler.

Against Utah Valley, Allan Hart, a normally exceptionally offensive wrestler, struggled to get any offense going. He was leading 1-0 with ten seconds left when UVU took a shot and finished with what looked like was zero seconds on the clock. After review though the referees awarded the two points and Hart was upset. I was pretty surprised by that as Hart looked like his normal self but was very hesitant to shoot. Mizzou will need Hart to bounce back as he is one of their bigger point scorers.

While Mizzou looked much better after their performance against South Dakota State, the losses they did take were frustrating. Rocky and Hart will need to hit practice hard this week for Mizzou to continue their winning ways. Next Saturday Mizzou takes on #4 Oklahoma State at home and they’ll need all their wrestlers at the top of their game.

Mizzou 30 over Wyoming 6

125: Noah Surtin (MIZZ) over Brendon Garcia (WYO) (Dec 4-0)

133: Trey Crawford (MIZZ) over Josh Kyle (WYO) (TF 16-0 5:14)

141: Allan Hart (MIZZ) over Chase Zollmann (WYO) (Dec 9-2)

149: Josh Edmond (MIZZ) over Jaron Jensen (WYO) (SV-1 3-1)

157: Jarrett Jacques (MIZZ) over Jacob Wright (WYO) (Dec 5-3)

165: Cole Moody (WYO) over Mitchell Bohlken (MIZZ) (Dec 8-3)

174: Sean Harman (MIZZ) over Hayden Hastings (WYO) (Dec 4-2)

184: Jeremiah Kent (MIZZ) over Cooper Voorhees (WYO) (Fall 2:51)

197: Stephen Buchanan (WYO) over Rocky Elam (MIZZ) (Dec 3-2)

285: Zach Elam (MIZZ) over Terren Swartz (WYO) (MD 17-4)

Mizzou 18 over Utah Valley 15