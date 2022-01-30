Auburn transfer Ian Mathews commits to Mizzou

Nothing like a working weekend, huh, Drink?

It’s been a busy weekend for Eli Drinkwitz and his staff, who hosted about half a dozen transfer and high school recruits in efforts to bolster their roster heading into 2022. We told you yesterday that tight end Tyler Stephens became the first of the group to pledge his services. Now we know another Division I transfer is hopping on board.

Despite his status as a portal commitment, Ian Mathews is a redshirt freshman. He committed to Bryan Harsin last offseason as part of Auburn’s 2021 class, but failed to get any game reps this past year. He’ll head to Missouri with four full years of eligibility.

Get to know: Ian Mathews

Hometown: Columbus, Ga.

Former School: Auburn

Position: Defensive lineman

Ht/Wt: 6’4”, 267 lbs.

Rivals Ranking (High School): 3-star, 5.6

247Composite Ranking (High School): 3-star, 0.8668

Total announced offers (Portal): Georgia Tech, UAB

The latest tape we have on Mathews is from his junior year of high school, so it’s hard to read too much into it. But you can see it below.

Mathews was listed as a strong side defensive end coming out of high school, but Al Davis was part of his in-home visit with Missouri. It seems like the staff wants him as an interior lineman, which makes a lot of sense after watching his film. Mathews is a massive dude capable of bowling over opposing lineman and blowing up a play early.

Welcome, Ian!