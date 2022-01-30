Mizzou lands commitment from 3-star linebacker Carmycah Glass

Missouri added to its 2022 recruiting class this morning with a commitment from 3-star prospect Carmycah Glass.

Hailing from Ouachita Parish High School out of Monroe, Louisiana, Glass becomes the 4th linebacker in the Tigers’ 2022 class (counting transfers). He ranks as the 38th overall prospect out of the state of Louisiana and is the 53rd ranked edge/LB.

#AGTG After a Great Official Visit with The University of Missouri I am excited to announce that I have received an offer and I am 100% COMMITTED #MizzouMade @CoachDjSmith @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachNoahJoseph pic.twitter.com/ibaKfr8NqL — Carmycah Glass (@carmycah_) January 30, 2022

Get to know: Carmycah Glass

Hometown: Monroe, LA

High School: Ouachita Paris

Position: Linebacker

Ht/Wt: 6’4”, 210 lbs.

Rivals Ranking: N/A

247Composite Ranking: N/A

Total announced offers: 4

Offers to note: New Mexico

The first thing that jumps off the tape with Glass is his size. Measuring in at 6’4”, 210 lbs., he is a rangy and athletic guy who can play off the edge or from a linebacker’s spot. His ability to pursue rushers and line up in a variety of positions are definite strengths — he’s a menace for offensive linemen to block with his combination of size and speed.

Another point regarding Glass: He surged in his last season. Glass was the defensive MVP for Ouachita Paris during their Louisiana 5A state quarterfinals run, as well as an all-state performer.

He will likely need to add a decent amount of muscle to compete in the SEC, something Eliah Drinkwitz and this coaching staff will surely work with him on.

What they’re saying: